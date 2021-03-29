Skiing Perttu Hyvärinen has run a ski loan shop for his friends this season: the result is the World Championship silver, the Finnish championship and the Finnish Championship silver

Cross-country skiing 37-year-old, one of the best at the national level for years Kari Varis on Sunday achieved the brightest Finnish Championship medal of his career and what he called the finest achievement (silver in 50 kilometers). At the finish, he praised the national team leader Perttu from Hyvär borrowing skis.

This winter, Varis was not the first to give Hyvärinen praise for the same thing. In the first Finnish Championships of the season in Pyhäjärvi Iivo Niskanen won the 15 km (v) championship on Hyvärinen skis, and Ristomatti Hakola used Hyvärinen skis In the sprint message that brought the World Cup silver.

Hyvärinen’s skis have thus won one World Championship and two Finnish Championship medals, so that he has not been the driver himself. It seems that Hyvärinen has run a small ski loan shop.

“There was a small condition for Kari. I told him that every time I borrowed skis, they have become a medal. I said only take it if you ski the medal, ”Hyvärinen tells HS with a twinkle in his eye.

In the case of Varis, the loan was also accompanied by such a deal that Varis promised to come to Hyvärinen in the spring to a forest plot to help plant spruce seedlings.

According to Hyvärinen, in a couple of previous transition periods, Varis has been a “sly” for him in forest work. Varis also works in the forestry industry as an entrepreneur.

Varis from Joensuu got Hyvärinen’s second best ski pair in the morning tests.

“Kari honestly asked for help, and of course I can help in a tight spot.”

“ “It’s fun that at the Finnish Championships, another driver has given my skis a harder pace than I did.”

On Sunday, Kari Varis achieved the brightest Finnish Championship medal of his career with Perttu Hyvärinen’s skis.­

World Cup were, according to Hyvärinen, their own chapter.

“For example, in message situations, the best ski in a service truck is searched for, and it doesn’t matter who’s name reads on the ski.”

Hyvärinen emphasizes that he does not lend his skis to everyone, but they are always special cases.

“You can borrow in the right places. Ski loans are always discretionary because they carry the risk of breakage. If something happens to the skis, the annoyance is mutual. It’s fun that at the Finnish Championships, another driver has given my skis a harder pace than I did. ”

In the race won by Niskaninen, Hyvärinen placed third and sixth on Sunday.

“Kari’s silver warmed his mind a lot.”

Each loan that led to the medal has had a different pair of skis in use. In a message that brought the Finnish Championship gold to Puijo Ski Club on Saturday, Hyvärinen used the same pair of skis that Varis skied the next day.

For skis the basic condition for borrowing is that the borrower uses the same sign. Hyvärinen belongs to the Fischer’s stable of the sport’s great sign.

The layman might think that Hyvärinen has managed to get other better pairs of skis in his equipment, at least for leisure and water skiing.

Hyvärinen emphasizes that the construction of ski equipment requires hard work, and the decisive role is played by one’s own maintenance man, in his case Petri Koivisto.

“Petri has worked really hard with the skis, and luck is needed in it. We have had a slightly different philosophy than the others. We have a really raw game with skis. Only the good ones stay in the pack, and the others go back. ”

“ “There are only good skis and there are no hope pairs.”

Ristomatti Hakola (right) skied World Championship silver in a pair of Perttu Hyvärinen skis.­

Hyvärinen says that he has tried to keep his ski equipment as small as possible, but still his Excel spreadsheet currently lists 48 pairs of skis, well over half of which are for traditional skiing.

“Basically, the current ski pack is still too big. There are only good skis and there are no hope pairs. Then the chance of mistakes is lower. “

He can’t say how many pairs of skis he’s testing to cycle in one season.

“The role of a ski guardian starts to be bigger than that of a coach during the competition season. Petri is absolutely top notch and it is nice to work with him. ”

Oberstdorf At the World Championships, most of the Finnish team were Fischer skiers.

Quartermaster Martin Norrgård recalls that, for example, Niskanen did not have his own skis at his disposal in the final race for 50 kilometers.

“Of course, Iivo’s own skis were in the test before the race, but if I remember correctly, in the end he probably has Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki skis, ”says Norrgård.

The women of the same brand (Fischer) are skiing the message World Cup medalists Riitta-Liisa Roponen and Jasmi Joensuu tested each other’s skis, and Roponen used 10 kilometers (v) A pair of skis borrowed from Joensuu.

Norrgård worked in the ski maintenance of the Swedish national team the previous season and saw that more skis were lent to others there than in Finland. He has wanted to bring that culture to the Finnish team.

“I have at least partially been calling that keep trying to do it, if it is possible, it has the capacity and can be found in pairs. I have spoken about for a long time, that right from the start of the season compares different athletes skis, “says Norrgård.