Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen handsomely took over the role of Finland’s number one man after Iivo Niskanen fell ill

Two weeks ago, Perttu Hyvärinen was a “sad man”, but everything was different with Ruka.

Ruka

Perttu Hyvärinen accompanied his good friend brilliantly at the Beijing Olympics last winter Iivo from Niska.

In the 15 km won by Niskanen, Hyvärinen took sixth place, and in the 30 km combined race, Niskanen took seventh place and won the bronze.

Those were great performances from Hyväris, and later he has stated that he was only in top shape for those one and a half weeks in the entire season.

On Saturday Hyvärinen was very lucky to be Finland’s number one skier for men in Ruka, when Niskanen was absent from the first normal trip of the World Cup due to corona infection.

Hyvärinen didn’t expect anything from himself, and that’s why the 12th place tasted quite good in the 10 km (p) race, where the Norwegians took a triple victory as expected Johannes Høsflot Klæbon under.

“Every third day I have rested, sometimes I went pole-walking in Pallas and tried to get a feel for it. Yes, Olos was a rather sad man. That kind of extra self-confidence disappeared pretty well. I don’t know how it was possible to ski so well today. It wasn’t ready-made, but it turned out to be quite moderate skiing,” Hyvärinen mused.

After failing heavily at the Olos ten (p) two weeks ago, Hyvärinen missed last weekend’s Suomen Cup in Taivalkoski and stayed at Olos looking for a fresh start.

The result was one of the best positions of his career in the World Cup.

Hyvärinen estimates that his coach made a training mistake at the end of the training season Mikko Virtanen with.

“It was done a little too much anaerobic training and it turned into a kind of hillbilly condition. I finished the first climb and the first lap a little too hard, and today’s start was too hard for Napsu. The beginning of the second round was quite tart. Then we clenched our teeth harder and started grinning until the end,” Hyvärinen said and praised the crowd’s support along the track.

Hyvärinen said that he got his shaky self-confidence right on Friday.

“The training went really well after a long time, and there was a bit more of a feeling. The training consisted of an hour of skiing and maybe three minutes of a bit of technical emphasis. That was it. I tried to take it a bit more relaxed before the start, and it worked out just fine.”

Year then Hyvärinen finished 28th in this similar competition in Ruka.

“At that time I expected much more, and the result was much worse. Now I didn’t expect anything, so I got a better result. It went well.”

In Sunday’s pursuit, Hyvärinen is offered a place in a tough group, whose main attraction is, for example, Norway’s Hans Christer Holund.

“It’s going to be a pretty long race. It’s brutal to drag 20 kilometers here.”

A lot different stages.

This is how the youngest skier of the Finnish team summed it up Niko Anttola the second World Cup race of his career. The result was 38th place and a difference of one and a half minutes or nine seconds per kilometer from the top.

In his MC debut last winter in Lahti, Anttola finished 37th at 15 kilometers, and the winner Iivo Niskanen lost by two and a half minutes, or ten seconds per kilometer.

Anttola, 19, started very cautiously in Ruka, managed to hang on to the race winner for two kilometers and froze at the end.

“At the beginning I took one fart, but it was maybe a little too quiet. After the first three kilometers I got up to speed. Pretty much went as expected. It was difficult to say in advance what the ranking might be. It must have been a very basic performance.”

Anttola was hanging in Klæbo’s pees for almost two kilometers before the halfway point. “Yes, it’s going hard.”

Niko Anttola stayed close to the race winner Johannes Høsflot Klæbo for about two kilometers.

Between three and eight kilometers, he skied the fastest of the Finns. This was helped by the persistence of fifth-placed Britain Andrew Musgrave at speed. Then he paid tuition fees.

“That’s why I fell a couple of kilometers before the finish, and after that it was a long way to the end. Yes, these are tough races. Yes, you can see the difference. Here, the group just skis damn hard.”

Kuusamo:

World Cup races, day 2:

Men, 10 km (p): 1) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway 21.46.1, 2) Pål Golberg Norway –20.5, 3) Martin Löwström Nyenget Norway –28.0, 4) Calle Halfvarsson Sweden –33.1, 5 ) Andrew Musgrave Britain –40.3, 6) Erik Valnes Norway –41.4, 7) Hans Christer Holund Norway –44.4, 8) Janosch Brugger Germany –46.0, 9) William Poromaa Sweden –48.2, 10) Mattis Stenshagen Norway –50.7, … Finns: 12) Perttu Hyvärinen –52.5, 18) Lauri Lepistö –1.09.7, 23) Markus Vuorela –1.16.7, 34) Juuso Haarala –1.28.7 , 36) Joonas Sarkkinen –1.29,3, 38) Niko Anttola –1.29,9, 40) Lauri Vuorinen –1.32,2, 41) Arsi Ruuskanen –1.32,9, 43) Remi Lindholm –1.34,3, 55) Joni Mäki –1.47,1, 58) Emil Liekari –1.48,9, 74) Petri Koivisto –2.34,3. 84 skiers included.