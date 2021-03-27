Skiing Perttu Hyvärinen decided the championship for Puijo Ski Club in good time

A resident of Kuopio Like Ikaalinen Athletes, Puijon Hiihtoseura achieved the first Finnish championship in the long message of its club history.

Puijo was so well prepared for the title that the skiers sniffed the paint at the gold-colored sunglasses.

The women’s victory was only decided in the final, but Puijo’s men escaped to the unreachable already in the third leg, when the national team leader Perttu Hyvärinen left Jämin Jänne, who had become a cooler Antti Ojansivun.

Puijo’s young anchor Petteri Koivisto got to enjoy the last leg in all peace when the lead was almost two minutes away on departure. In the goal, the difference in victory Jämin Markus to Vuorela was a minute and a half.

In Puijo’s team, the first two sections skied Joonas Sarkkinen and Iivo Niskanen.

The hardest shot of the race was seen in the second leg of Niskanen and Jämi Ristomatti Hakola between.

The duo didn’t get a difference and claimed in Yle’s interview that they agreed not to leave the guy.

“It was agreed that I would not leave, and will be together. There was so much wind, and it was an easy trail that both of them certainly benefited from being pulled at such a pace in the comfort zone, ”Niskanen said in an interview with Yle.

“It was agreed at one point not to be left at the end,” Hakola added.

For bronze rose Pyhäjärvi-based Pohti Ski Team, whose anchor Joni Mäki took the Vuokatti Ski Team ‘s 48 – second lead and went about their expenses.