Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen collapsed at the Tour de Ski – sarcastically criticized his equipment on Viaplay

Perttu Hyvärinen regretted that the victory party was not celebrated.

“Apparently lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place. Now it's a pity that we didn't get to celebrate yesterday.”

Perttu Hyvärinen the disappointed words in the Viaplay interview say a lot.

Hyvärinen ended 2023 by winning the Tour de Ski on New Year's Eve.

Thanks to that, on New Year's Day, he set off on a 20-kilometer pursuit with great expectations.

Hyvärinen, who started from a good position in 4th place, immediately caught the US skier who started in front, but the main group caught him first and after that Hyvärinen's shares started to fall.

In the end, he finished in 31st place, more than three minutes behind the leader.

“I didn't know what I would have said yesterday, and I don't know today either,” Hyvärinen lamented.

All Finnish men's skis failed.

“It was difficult to get down from the top of the hill. It was a good grip,” Hyvärinen threw sarcastically.