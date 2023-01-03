Skiing | Pärmäkoski skied second at the Tour de Ski – Frida Karlsson’s superior

Karlsson won Pärmäkoski by 16.6 seconds.

Krista Pärmäkoski has placed second in the 10 km (p) skied race at the Tour de Ski. The race in Oberstdorf was skied as an intermediate start.

Sweden won the competition by a clear margin Frida Karlsson. He won Pärmäkoski by 16.6 seconds.

Pärmäkoski fought Norway for second place Anne Kjersti Kalvån with. The Finn managed to turn the race in his favor with a difference of 1.5 seconds.

Pärmäkoski was once again strong at the end of the race. He was still fourth behind Kalvå and another Norwegian, Tiril Udnes Weng, 1.7 kilometers before the finish line. At the finish line, Pärmäkoski was ahead of both and closed the gap to Karlsson, who won the race, by 7.2 seconds.

The podium finish is Pärmäkoski’s first in this season’s World Cup.

Kerttu Niskanen the difference to Karlsson was 40.7 seconds, so the Swede significantly improved his position in the overall competition compared to Niskase.

On Wednesday, the Tour de Ski will be skiing a 20-kilometer pursuit race in freestyle skiing.