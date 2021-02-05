Skiing Pakkanen worries the organizers of the Vuokatti World Championships

According to the Secretary General of the Games, the International Ski Federation FIS has come up with frost risk management.

Council of Judges may face difficult but job-oriented decisions next week at the World Championships in Youth Skiing in Vuokatti, Sotkamo.

The question is whether the severe frost will prevent the races from being held on schedule.

Weather forecasts for Vuokatti next week will show frosts of more than 20 degrees, and that is a critical limit.

The rules the maximum allowed is 20 degrees below zero. If it’s colder, competitions can’t be held.

If the frost is 17 to 20 degrees, the jury must meet and take into account, for example, wind and humidity conditions in its decisions.

The Jury may, in exceptional circumstances, allow competition in dry and windless weather, even if it is more than 20 degrees below zero.

There is little wind in Vuokatti’s forecasts.

“Of course the frost worries me. The jury must be careful with this matter, ”said the Secretary General of the Vuokatti Games Ann-Mary Awesome said Friday.

According to Ähtävä, it is possible to postpone the start times of the competition. The program alternates daily with competitions for those under 20 and under 23.

“One can even pull two races one day and cancel one day, but the jury will discuss these every morning and evening.”

Transfer decisions affect the television of the Games. The competitions are shown at least in Finland (Yle Areena and Elisa Viihde), Sweden (SVT) and Norway (NRK).

Vuokatti and Lahti (hill jumping and combined) got the World Championships to be held only last November i.e., with a three-month notice period, because Zakopane in Poland was unable to keep them due to the corona situation.

According to Ähtävä, normally there is a time and a half to organize the competition.

When the situation was that Lahti and Vuokatti seemed to agree to organize the competitions, according to Ähtävä, the International Ski Association has already taken into account at the outset that the risk of frost in Vuokatti is considerable in the nuclear winter.

“Of course there is a risk here, but we have certain cancellation policies for this job. The FIS has come up against these issues. You can’t take out insurance in case of frost, ”Ähtävä said.

About 430 athletes from 37 countries compete in Vuokatti. In addition, there are about 260 other staff on the teams.