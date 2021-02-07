Skiing Once again, he whispered in skiing between Finland and Russia: “It was silly. I don’t understand what the Finn was thinking ”

Verneri Suhonen and Russia’s Gleb Retivyh crashed in the first round of the pair sprint.

Free The incident between a Finnish and a Russian skier was not resolved in a World Cup race in Ulricehamn, Sweden, on Sunday. This time the parties were in the early round of the pair sprint Verneri Suhonen and Russia Gleb Retivyh.

Suhonen collapsed and at the same time Retivyh also overturned.

After the race, the Russians went relatively hot and especially Retivyh and his partner Sergei Ustyugov.

“He jumped on my skis and then we both fell. I don’t understand what the Finn was thinking. It was a very big mistake that affected both, ”Retivyh said Expressenille.

“It was so stupid. Why did he jump on my skis? ”

Suhonen, who skied Joni Mäki as a couple, did not understand the criticism of the Russians.

“I do not know what happened. Surprisingly, I fell. It was unfortunate, I was in a good position, ”Suhonen said.

There was a previous incident between Finland and Russia at the Salpausselä Games, where the message was a Russian anchor Alexander Bolshunov hit Joni Mäki with a wand and tackled after this finish line.

In the final, Italy was number one and Finland’s second team Lauri Vuorinen – Juuso Haarala tenth.