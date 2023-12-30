Skiing | On the opening leg of the Tour de Ski, a huge Finnish disappointment – ​​Pärmäkoski and Niskanen dropped out of the continuation

Jasmi Joensuu was the best Finn in the freestyle sprint.

Cross-country skiing The Tour de Ski started on Saturday in Toblach, Italy with sprint distances. The skiing style was free. Sweden was the fastest in the women's 1.4 kilometer qualification Jonna Sundling, who took a time of 2:51.48. USA skied second Jessie Diggins, which was 2.98 seconds behind Sundling. Sweden was third Linn Svahn.

The fastest of the Finns was the tenth place finisher Jasmi Joensuu. He was 8.4 seconds behind the winner. Other Finns qualified from the heats. Krista Pärmäkoski was the 35th and Kerttu Niskanen 36:s. Anne Kyllönen ranking was 41. Fifth Finnish skier Vilma Ryytty ended up in 61st place.