Saturday, December 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing | On the opening leg of the Tour de Ski, a huge Finnish disappointment – ​​Pärmäkoski and Niskanen dropped out of the continuation

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Skiing | On the opening leg of the Tour de Ski, a huge Finnish disappointment – ​​Pärmäkoski and Niskanen dropped out of the continuation

Jasmi Joensuu was the best Finn in the freestyle sprint.

Cross-country skiing The Tour de Ski started on Saturday in Toblach, Italy with sprint distances. The skiing style was free. Sweden was the fastest in the women's 1.4 kilometer qualification Jonna Sundling, who took a time of 2:51.48. USA skied second Jessie Diggins, which was 2.98 seconds behind Sundling. Sweden was third Linn Svahn.

The fastest of the Finns was the tenth place finisher Jasmi Joensuu. He was 8.4 seconds behind the winner. Other Finns qualified from the heats. Krista Pärmäkoski was the 35th and Kerttu Niskanen 36:s. Anne Kyllönen ranking was 41. Fifth Finnish skier Vilma Ryytty ended up in 61st place.

#Skiing #opening #leg #Tour #Ski #huge #Finnish #disappointment #Pärmäkoski #Niskanen #dropped #continuation

See also  Criminal suspicions | Helsinki police: The burned image of Erdogan is being investigated as defamation
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Van Omtzigt's right hand was relieved afterwards that the match was not the biggest: 'This is beautiful, very beautiful'

Van Omtzigt's right hand was relieved afterwards that the match was not the biggest: 'This is beautiful, very beautiful'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result