Skiing Olympic winner Ragnhild Haga reached seventh in her only start at the World Cup but did not fit into Norway’s national team next season

In Pyeongchang 2018 women skied for the 10 km (v) Olympic victory and also celebrated the message victory in the Games Ragnhild Haga said on Monday that he will not be involved in the upcoming Olympic season with the Norwegian cross-country team.

“Thank you for the nice and educational years on the ski association’s national team. The end was sudden, but there is still plenty of motivation (next winter’s Beijing) for the Olympics, ”Haga said on his Instagram account.

Norway will announce next season’s team on Tuesday. Haga deplored TV2’s “prioritization” of national team management.

“It feels heavy, especially when you’re so motivated yourself. A little sad to hear that kind of prioritization, they (the national team management) said that my results might be enough, but they want more sprint skiers to the national team. There has to be a suitable combination of sprinters and longer distance skiers, but it would seem that they are focusing heavily on sprints towards the Olympics. ”

Last in the World Cup of the season, Haga got to compete only three times and finished fourth at best.

At the World Championships, he finished seventh in his only start on the same distance (10 km / y), on which he achieved Olympic gold three years earlier.

In the same World Cup Riitta-Liisa Roponen was ranked tenth as the best Finn.