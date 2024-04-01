Skiing | Ole Harald Løvenskiold Kveseth, 34, skied the world record in his living room

Ole Harald Løvenskiold Kveseth clocked 100 kilometers in his living room. He improved the distance skied on ski equipment from the ME result by 21 seconds.

Easter can be spent in many ways.

Norwegian Be Harald Løvenskiold Kveseth decided to use his own saints to flatten in his own living room.

Lövenskiold Kveseth, 34, got excited about the record attempt after noticing that the ski equipment showed world records from a distance of 100 meters all the way to 100 kilometers.

“I thought the latter could be possible,” Løvenskiold Kveseth said for Dagbladet.

You can't talk about actually breaking the old record. In six and a half hours of work, the Norwegian improved his previous ME result by only 21 seconds.

Like as you can imagine, the record attempt made Løvenskiold Kveseth hard both physically and mentally.

“It was pretty boring. After 3.5 hours on it, and three to go… that's a long time. Unlike skiing, there are no breaks here at all.”

Refueling was not completely successful. Due to the decreased energy levels, the Norwegian said that he considered giving up at 70 kilometers, a couple of hours before the finish line.

“Getting enough food was a challenge.”

Løvenskiold Kveseth drank coffee, sports drinks and cola on the way. In addition, he ate teddy bears, bananas and marzipan.

When he left, the man's live weight was 103 kilograms. At the finish line, the scales showed only one hundred kilos.

The same record, Løvenskiold Kveseth said he tried in January. That's when the task turned out to be too fast at the start and too many bathroom breaks.

Hand strength is also needed in the Norwegian's number one sport. Løvenskiold Kveseth competes in chainsawing at an international level.

He has previously held, among other things, the ME time of changing chains.