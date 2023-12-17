Skiing | Now it's time to wash your face – in the World Cup preliminaries, the Finns will compete on the parade route, HS will follow

In the World Cup, the program includes 10 kilometers of traditional skiing competitions. HS follows the day's races in this article

of Trondheim World Cup and at the same time next season's World Cup preliminaries will end with the parade events of several Finnish skiers, i.e. the 10-kilometer traditional skiing intermediate start.

The men's ten starts at 12 noon Finnish time and the women's competition at 2:15 p.m. Both competitions are followed moment by moment in this article.

Trondheim's best Finnish rankings so far are Kerttu Niskanen 11th place in the combined competition, Jasmin Kähärän 12th place in freestyle skiing sprint and Perttu Hyvärinen 15th place in the men's combination.

“Traditionally in your twenties, you have to improve a lot”, head coach Teemu Pasanen summed up the Finnish mood at STT until the last day of competition.

The Finnish men's team competes in the starting order Cross mat Hakola, Arsi Ruuskanen, Markus VuorelaPerttu Hyvärinen, Lauri Vuorinen and Iivo Niskanen.

Skiing in the women's team Jasmi Joensuu, Johanna Matintalo, Eveliina Piippo, Anne KyllönenKerttu Niskanen and Tiia Olkkonen.

The tracking opens below.