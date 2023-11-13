Skiing | Norwegian women had to stand in front of a male referee in their underwear – “They came back crying”

The measurement event of the International Ski Federation did not go according to the agreed rules.

Norwegian the female athletes of combined skiing found themselves in an unpleasant situation in the fall, after which the country’s male athletes refused the same test. Tells about the events NRK.

The athletes were given a routine body measurement event in September, but according to the Norwegian team, the conditions were not as promised.

The women were in their underwear according to the rules of the International Ski Federation FIS, and they had been promised a female doctor and administrator. These were there, but to the athletes’ surprise, the user of the 3D scanner was a man.

“It definitely affected us. It’s weird when you suddenly feel like you’re losing control,” the combined athlete Ida Marie Hagen commented to NRK.

“It was unpleasant, and the policy was unclear. We went there unsure, and then the situation didn’t go as we were told,” Hagen’s teammate Gyda Westvold Hansen said.

“They came back crying. The situation was very difficult for them and for me as a leader”, stated the Norwegian combined sports director Ivar Stuan.

Norwegian the men’s team showed solidarity with the women and refused the test opportunity. United superstar Jarl Magnus Riiber said the decision was clear.

“We wanted to show our support to women. Last year, the measurement was successful without such problems,” Riiber stated.

The measurement event organized in October went without any problems.

According to Fis, the Norwegian team had been informed that there would be a male referee at the measurement event.

Fis competition manager Lasse Ottesen justified the presence of a male referee with a tight schedule, which is why there was not a female referee available for everyone.

“It is completely legal to take the tests in the presence of a male referee. We don’t want to put anyone in an uncomfortable situation. It is important that the athletes feel comfortable during the test. We will take the feedback into discussion,” Ottesen commented to NRK.

The Combined World Cup starts in Ruka on the 24th–26th. November.