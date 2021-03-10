Skiing Norwegian newspaper: former ski star Northug is serving his prison sentence

Northug has admitted that she has a serious drug addiction and is seeking help to treat her addiction.

In December Norwegian cross-country ski star sentenced to seven months in prison Petter Northug suffers its sentence in a drug treatment facility, says the Norwegian newspaper VG. Northug’s lawyer or authorities did not comment on the magazine’s information.

Northug was convicted of speeding and drug possession, among other things. Northug has admitted that she has a serious drug addiction and is seeking help to treat her addiction.

Northugin was originally scheduled to begin reconciling his sentence at Trögstad Prison in early April. However, according to VG, he will be going to a care facility in Telemark County in the near future.

The institution describes on its website that it resembles an open prison, and there “strict guidelines are in place and treatment for addiction is also provided”.