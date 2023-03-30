Skiing | Norway’s skiing star ends his career – Finnish skiers react on Instagram

Ragnhild Haga won two Olympic gold medals in her career.

Cross-country skiing two-time Olympic champion Ragnhild Haga announced on Thursday that he was ending his active career. Norwegian skier Haga, 32, told about his decision on Instagram after finishing 11th in the 5 km race of his country’s championships.

The absolute star moment of Haga’s career came at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, when she won gold in the 10 km and relay.

After Pyeongchang, Haga did not reach the awards in the prestigious competitions, but the last season of his career brought one more wonderful moment, when the Norwegian celebrated the victory of the historic 50 km World Cup competition in Oslo, less than three weeks ago.

“I feel that I need a change in my life, although this is also sad and strange. I’m looking forward to new goals, being a fitness athlete and being at home more with the people who have supported me the most in my skiing career,” Haga wrote on Instagram.

Many top skiers have commented on Haga’s publication.

“You have been a source of inspiration for many. You will be missed”, Sweden Jonna Sundling wrote.

From Finnish stars Kerttu Niskanen react to Haga’s termination update with a heart emoji. Anne Kyllönen the choice was an emoji imitating a sad expression and a heart.