Skiing | Norway’s four-time world champion Hans Christer Holund ends his career

Cross-country skiing four-time Norwegian world champion Hans Christer Holund end his career. Holund, 34, told about it on his Instagram account.

Holund won the 50-kilometer World Cup gold in freestyle skiing in Seefeld 2019, and two years later in Oberstdorf, the Norwegian stylized the 15-kilometer freestyle world champion. Holund celebrated the World Championship relay gold in Oberstdorf and at the beginning of March in Planica.

At the Olympics, Holund won relay silver in 2022 and bronze in the combined event in 2018.

“Eight years with the national team, 145 World Cup starts, a total of eight medals from the World Championships and the Olympics, and last but not least great memories and experiences from joint gatherings and skiing competitions. Cross-country skiing will always remain my passion,” Holund wrote.