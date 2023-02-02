Skiing | Niko Anttola won the World Championship gold – he beat the Norwegians in a battle of seconds

Niko Anttola led the ten kilometer race from start to finish.

Niko Anttola skied the final individual race of his career at the Under-20 World Championships late Thursday night and fanned the gold medal.

In the 10 km (v) race in Whistler, Canada, Anttola fought for seconds against the Norwegians all the way and managed to keep them behind him.

Anttola was the last to reach the track in the split race and knew the situation the whole time. That way he could afford to vent even before the finish line.

In the goal away from runner-up Norway to Lars Heggen accumulated six seconds. Norway’s Thomas Linnebo Mollestad, who won the bronze, lost to the Finn by seven seconds.

The race was held on a demanding course on the 2010 Olympic tracks, and Anttola led the race in all intervals.

Anttola is already competing in the third under-20 World Championships. Earlier, he had achieved two individual silvers and one relay silver.

With Anttola’s gold medal, Finland’s medal tally in these games increased to six.

