Skiing | Niilo Moilasen's tough qualifying move – five Finns into the heats

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2024
in World Europe
Five Finns continued skiing in Minneapolis.

Cross-country skiing the world cup continues on Saturday in Minneapolis, USA. The program includes men's and women's sprints (v).

In the women's race, only three skiers participated in the Finnish team, when Johanna Matintalo In the middle of the North American tour after the races in Canmore, Canada. Kerttu Niskanen (20th) and Jasmi Joensuu (22.) skied from qualifying to the next, Anne Kyllönen the day's skis stayed together.

The overwhelming winner of the women's qualifying was Sweden Jonna Sundling.

In the men's qualifying, the pace of the Finns was slightly stronger. Niilo Moilanen handsomely shook the qualification to fifth place. Let's go skiing too Joni Mäki (13.) and Lauri Vuorinen (19th). Perttu Hyvärinen and Remi Lindholm were eliminated.

As expected, Norway was the fastest in men's qualifying Johannes Kläbo.

Corrected 17.2. at 19:14: Fixed the right person in the main picture.

