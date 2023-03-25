Skiing | Niilo Moilanen surprised in the sprint qualifying at Salpaussellä – a total of 11 Finns advance

Sprints will be skied in Lahti on Saturday.

Six a Finnish woman and five men rushed to the heats in the World Cup sprint in Lahti.

They cleared the women’s qualification Kerttu Niskanen (11th), Jasmi Joensuu (13th), Jasmin Kähärä (16th), Anne Kyllönen(17th), Krista Pärmäkoski (26.) and Johanna Matintalo (27th).

Sweden was the first in the time trial Jonna Sundling. The contribution of the Swedes was also strong, as five athletes from the western neighbor made it to the top seven in the qualification.

From Finns Anni Kainulainen (44.), Tiia Olkkonen (48.), Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen (49.), Elsa Torvinen(50.) Hilla Niemelä (54.), Maaret Pajunoja (55th), missed the qualification.

Men’s in the qualifying we saw a Finnish bang, when Niilo Moilanen milled for the third fastest time. He remained number one Johannes Hösflot from Kläbo only 1.14 seconds.

Also Olli Ahonen surprised after finishing tenth in the time trial. Among the Finns, Moilanen and Olli Ahonen made it to the next round Ville Ahonen (17th), Cross mat Hakola (22nd), Lauri Mannila (26.) and Joni Mäki (28th).

Juuso Haarala (39.), Lauri Lepistö (42.), Lauri Vuorinen (43.), Eero Rantala (54.) Verneri Poikonen (58.) and Ike Melnitz (62.) qualified.

I sprint the heats start at 2 p.m.

Unlike previous years, the Salpauselkä sprint is skied on the terrain of Intiaanikukkula. The course is a tough uphill until the halfway point, after which it descends through the so-called j-bend back to the stadium.

Addition 25.3.2023 at 12:52: Added the results of men’s qualifying.

