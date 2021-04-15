Skiing Next winter, the Olympic Stadium will be competing with canned snow, which is already stored indoors

Jonna Sundling, the two-time world champion in skiing, will compete in the Helsinki Ski Weeks event at the Olympic Stadium next winter.

Coronavirus epidemic The Helsinki Ski Weeks event, canceled this year, will be held next winter at and around the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

On Thursday, the Finnish Ski Association and the City of Helsinki confirmed that the snow for the event had been completed and that it was stored at Kivikko Ski Hall.

He has already secured his participation in the sprint race after the Beijing Olympics double world champion, Sweden Jonna Sundling as well as the silver medalists of the men’s double Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki.

Sundling won gold at the Oberstdorf World Championships in sprint and doubles.

“Finland is a ski race suurmaa and the center of Helsinki is a staggering concept, which I’m really excited. Every opportunity to bring cross-country skiing to a wider audience is important to me, ”says Sundling.

In addition to Sundling, the Norwegian star skier has already secured the race Johannes Høsflot Klæbo.

In February, a kilometer-long trail will be built at and around the Olympic Stadium, serving traditional-style skiers throughout the month.

“Especially after this year of the Corona, we are looking forward to the moment when the iconic stadium will become a local sports venue for the whole nation and a ski sanctuary of the world’s tops,” the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori says in the Ski Association press release.