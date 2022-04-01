Skiing Neck grabs gold medals on the opening day of the Finnish Championships – Biathlete Mari Eder won bronze

Kerttu and Iivo Niskanen both skied at the Finnish Championships in Rovaniemi.

Niskasten the family celebrated two Finnish Championship gold medals on the opening day of the Finnish Championships in Rovaniemi on Friday.

Kerttu Niskanen was number one in the women’s five kilometers. He defeated in the free skiing way Krista Pärmäkoski In 5.2 seconds.

“It’s nice that way. Even a small surprise to myself that I was able to win today, ”said Kerttu Niskanen in Yle’s TV interview.

He is better known as a master of traditional skiing than a freelancer, although in Beijing he won medals in both skiing.

“There are probably daily differences in how everyone gets rid of themselves,” Niskanen said.

His Finnish Championships will continue on Sunday with a 30-kilometer race where the skiing style is traditional.

Pärmäkoski will ski on the three days of the Finnish Championships, as he and Ikaalinen’s Athletes will also have medal seams in tomorrow’s message.

Yeast water admitted the day was difficult when it was an hour and a quarter after the warm-up track closed. Pärmäkoski was the last to leave the track.

“It would have been possible to keep up the pace, but there was not enough tightening,” Pärmäkoski told Yle.

Third, the biathlete skied Mari Eder, who was 16.2 seconds behind the winner.

“He didn’t know anything about it, but it was a pretty good day,” Eder told Yle and said he was now competing for the fifth weekend in a row.

Eder thought he wouldn’t be able to tell with certainty about the rest of his career during the weekend. However, he praised his background troops, some of whom have been involved for 15 years.

“He has been allowed to show the deepest sacs of his soul, but has not had to sell himself with abdominal pictures. It has got to focus on top sports, ”Eder said.

The fourth was Eveliina PiippoFifth Johanna Matintalo and in the sixth Julia Häger.

He told about the end of his international career before the race on Yle’s TV broadcast Riitta-Liisa Roponen was the eighth.

Puijon Ski club Iivo Niskanen doubled up for Niskanen’s siblings gold medal catch as he skied to an overwhelming victory in the men’s ten-mile free race.

“I had to ski evenly, and it was a fast ten. Every terrain had to ski hard. Keli made the race fast.

“Sunday is getting tougher. Hopefully the ride is on,” the winner referred to the 50-kilometer traditional race that concludes the race.

Niskanen bent on coming in second Joni Mäki 29.6 seconds, but behind the hill the youth guard was already on the heels. Remi Lindholm was third, Arsi Ruuskanen fourth and Niko Anttola fifth.

“Silver could have been taken, but Joni skied hard,” Lindholm said.

Lindholm, 24, skied his international breakthrough in the adult series this season, and announced his next goals for next winter’s 15-kilometer free competition at the World Championships in Planica and his entry into the Finnish men’s news team.

On Saturday in Ounasvaara, Lindholm will try to lead Imatra Athletes to success. The men’s 4×10 mile message about the medal battle is emerging tight.

Joni Mäki raised Jämi Jänne and Puijo Ski Club as the toughest competitors of Pohti Skiteam.

What about Lindholm’s talk about Imatra’s gold goal?

“They’re on the third bike,” Mäki said.

Correction 1.4. at 13.09: Kerttu Niskanen won the Beijing Olympics for his personal medals in a truly free and another traditional way of skiing, and not both in the traditional way, as told earlier.