Skiing | National team skier Johanna Matintalo changed her coach

Johanna Matintalo trusts Ville Nousiainen’s coaching in the future.

National team skier Johanna Matintalo announced the big change on his Instagram account on Sunday.

The sidekick of Pöytä’s athletes said that he is changing coaches. A former top skier was selected as the new coach Ville Nousiainen. Coached Matintalo for seven years Ville Oksanen will no longer continue in his role.

“A lot of good things were accomplished over the years and we had time to achieve great things. However, we came to the conclusion together that changes on the coaching front could make my career good at this point,” Matintalo, 26, said in the publication.

According to Matintalo, the cooperation with Nousiainen has started well.

“We have been able to do things together for a good couple of months now. Working together has felt really good, and I’m looking forward to what will be achieved in the future”, Matintalo beamed.

Nousiainen has excelled on the coaching front after his sports career. For example, he has made training programs for skiers and fitness enthusiasts together with his entrepreneurial colleague, another former top skier Kalle Lassilan with.

In his skiing career, Nousiainen won two World Championship bronze medals.

Matintalo won relay bronze at the World Championships in Oberstdorf in 2021. In the same year, he won the sprint WC gold.