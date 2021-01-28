Skiing National team skier Eveliina Piipo’s season is over, there is no schedule to return to the competitions

Eveliina Piippo is recovering from a back surgery performed at the beginning of January.

A member of the Finnish cross-country team Eveliina Piippo recovers from back surgery.

Piippo, 22, had been suffering from back problems for a long time and the symptoms worsened during Christmas. The back was cut in early January.

According to the Ski Association’s press release, the surgical treatment went well, and the immediate recovery has gone as planned. Now there is a rehabilitation period ahead.

Piipo does not have a schedule to return to the races, but in the summer he should be able to train.

“The goal is to catch up with normal training from May onwards at the latest,” Piippo says in a press release.

He does not intend to comment on the surgery at this stage any further.

Piippo placed 19th in the Seefeld’s 2019 World Championships in the 30-kilometer freestyle cross-country race and 23rd in the combination race. Piippo was also involved in Finland’s sixth-ranked message team. Piipo has World Championship silver in the youth championships.