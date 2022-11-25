Skiing | “Mythbuster from the skier’s graveyard” lasts longer and longer

Jasmi Joensuu reached the best ranking of his career in the World Cup.

Ruka

Two a year ago from the newcomer of the cross country team Jasmi from Joensuu a personal photo was published in HS with the title “Mythbreaker from the cemetery of skiers”.

The title referred to the fact that Joensuu had confused the top Finnish skiers by making it to the national team in a way that no one was known to have been able to do before.

He had studied for four years on a sports scholarship at the University of Denver in the United States. The cemetery of skiers was a harsh language invented by someone with a wrong jaw in Finland for combining sports and studying at an American university.

“I have witnessed with my own eyes that the talk about the skier’s cemetery was not true, at least in my case. The training conditions, resources and everything were first-class good. I certainly wouldn’t be at this point now if I hadn’t been able to train there for four years,” Joensuu said in December 2020.

Now hardly anyone dares to question Joensuu’s decision anymore, because she can be said to have been the most developed Finnish female skier at the national team level in the last two years.

You can’t count on this comparison Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu from Niskabecause you can no longer take very visible development steps at the top.

On Friday, Joensuu reached Kuusamo’s Ruka final for the first time in his career in the World Cup sprint. He finished fourth in the competition. Swedish Emma Ribom took the first mc victory of his career by a clear margin.

Drama was brought to the final by the fact that Ruka’s sprint winner from a year ago and Olympic silver medalist, Swede Maja Dahlqvist crashed in the lead at the last corner and finished sixth.

“Now I’m not saying that this was a victory for me, but the place in the final was still a big goal. Now the next goal must be the podium. Of course, you always aim for a higher podium,” 26-year-old Joensuu said.

Two a year ago he was 37th in this same race. A year ago came ninth place, which was the best mc quote of my career so far. In addition, he already had two other semi-final places, which resulted in two 10th and one 12th places.

“Overall, this was a much better race than before. Yes, probably my endurance characteristics have developed the most. The endurance has clearly improved, although it hasn’t quite reached the end yet. That’s what it takes to be successful in a sprint, to be able to hold on at the end.”

Joensuu will compete in Ruka on Saturday, but no longer in Sunday’s pursuit. He reminded that there are now so many competitions in the World Cup that it is not possible to ski all of them.

Next, Joensuu will compete in the sprint next Friday in Lillehammer, Norway.

Finnish way on the opening day of the world cup, tinged with misfortune and failures, Joensuu was the lone success.

In the women’s category, no fewer than ten Finns made it to the heats, but only Joensuu made it to the quarterfinals.

Last year’s finalists Johanna Matintalo and Katri Lylynperä experienced bitter disappointments. Matintalo’s rod broke on the first push without making contact with the competition partner. Lylynperä crashed in the furthest corner of the track and lost his chance for the next place.

A familiar man, the Norwegian superstar, was responsible for the toughest sports performance of the day Johannes Høsflot Klæbowho practically sealed the fate of victory with a phenomenal change of rhythm in the middle of the track.

Klæbo’s training season has been hampered by a hamstring injury. He told Ruka on Thursday that he hasn’t done actual sprint training since the Beijing Olympics. Still, the result was now an overwhelming victory.

Six Finnish men made it through the qualifiers. The best of them was the 14th place finisher Joni Mäki.

World Cup Opening Weekend, Day 1 Sprint, 1.4km (p):

Women, final: 1) Emma Ribom Sweden 2.49.22, 2) Johanna Hagström Sweden 0.91 seconds behind, 3) Tiril Udnes Weng Norway –0.93, 4) Jasmi Joensuu Finland –2.41, 5) Kristine Stavås Skistad Norway –13.89, 6) Maja Dahlqvist Sweden –51.52.

Finns who qualified in the semifinals: 13) Jasmin Kähärä, 15) Amanda Saari, 18) Katri Lylynperä, 20) Maaret Pajunoja, 21) Krista Pärmäkoski, 22) Anni Alakoski, 25) Hilla Niemelä, 26) Johanna Matintalo, 29) Anne Kyllönen.

Time trial best: 1) Ane Appelkvist Stenseth Norway 2.48.85, 2) TU Weng –0.56, 3) Hagström –0.87, 4) Ribom –0.92, 5) Matintalo –0.95, .. .other Finns: 8) Pärmäkoski –1.77, 9) Joensuu –1.83, 12) Alakoski –3.11, 14) Lylynperä –3.22, 15) Kähärä –3.27, 17) Saari –3, 97, 25) Pajunoja –6.05, 26) Niemelä –6.62, 27) Kyllönen –7.00, 40) Anni Kainulainen –11.66, 48) Fanny Kukonlehto –14.14. 30 best for downhill skiing.

Men, final: 1) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway 2.26,00, 2) Even Northug Norway –1.66, 3) Pål Golberg Norway –1.94, 4) Erik Valnes Norway –2.27, 5) Calle Halfvarsson Sweden – 3.73, 6) Jules Chappaz France –9.36.

Finns who qualified in the semifinals: 14) Joni Mäki, 18) Niilo Moilanen, 23) Lauri Vuorinen, 25) Juuso Haarala, 26) Lauri Mannila, 29) Emil Liekari.

Time trial best: 1) Kläbo 2.25.72, 2) Golberg –1.21, 3) Sivert Wiig Norway –2.21, 4) Valnes –2.28, … Finns: 8) Mäki –2.62 , 12) Mannila –3.84, 14) Moilanen –3.90, 17) Vuorinen –4.36, 26) Haarala –5.92, 29) Liekari –6.02, 37) Lauri Lepistö –7.34, 38) Verneri Poikonen –7.64, 40) Ike Melnits –774, 44) Wiljam Mattila –8.19, 47) Väinö Kotro –8.84, 58) Juuso Tossavainen –12.83. 30 best for downhill skiing.