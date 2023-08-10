Thursday, August 10, 2023
Skiing | Most of the Swedish national team got sick – the camp was cancelled

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
The Swedish national skiing team had to cancel its first camp of the summer.

Swedish the national ski team’s season did not start as planned, he says Swedish public radio SVT.

The team gathered earlier this week in Torsby, Värmland, for the first joint camp of the summer.

On Thursday, however, the camp was canceled because most of the skiers had fallen ill.

“During the night, most of the active participants developed symptoms of the upper respiratory tract, such as a sore throat. Due to cases of illness, the national team management and doctor Rickard Noberius have decided that the camp in Torsby will be canceled and we will travel home”, the Swedish national team announced according to SVT.

It is not yet clear which of the skiers have fallen ill. Skiers from both A and B national teams had to participate in the camp.

