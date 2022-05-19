Thursday, May 19, 2022
Skiing Men were selected to the cross-country team almost twice as many as women

May 19, 2022
in World Europe
At the national team camps, the training program is set to be even more differentiated between sprinters and regular cross-country skiers.

Cross-country skiing the national team will be clearly larger next season, with seven women and as many as 13 men.

The Ski Association released a list of names on Thursday. The expected names were chosen from the women. Instead, men can be considered a surprise by sprinters Juuso Haaralan and Lauri Mannilan designation.

“On the men’s side, we raised new young athletes to the World Cup points several times last winter, which is why the group of men is now a little bigger than before,” the head coach Teemu Pasanen justified in the Ski Association’s press release.

According to Pasanen, the national team will continue camping in much the same direction as last season

“In addition the activities are to be differentiated more clearly in the camps, ie sprinters and cross-country skiers will train more according to their own program. ”

The men’s new athletes in the A national team are also the young world champions Niilo Moilanen and Arsi Ruuskanen and reached the Olympic team Remi Lindholm and competed in the World Cup Ville Ahonen.

The main goal for next season is the World Championships in Planica, Slovenia.

Cross-country A national team

Ladies:

Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen, Jasmin Kähärä, Katri Lylynperä. Johanna Matintalo, Kerttu Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski

Gentlemen:

Ville Ahonen, Juuso Haarala, Ristomatti Hakola, Perttu Hyvärinen, Remi Lindholm, Lauri Mannila, Niilo Moilanen, Joni Mäki, Iivo Niskanen, Arsi Ruuskanen, Verneri Suhonen, Markus Vuorela, Lauri Vuorinen

