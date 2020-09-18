Skiing Martin Norrgård, the Finnish skiers’ maintenance manager, became interested in politics as early as school age and created most of his military service without assault rifles.

Martin Norrgård, 33, a Finnish skiers’ maintenance manager, has been involved in many things and was interested in politics at a pre-school age. Now he reveals how he managed to make the most of his army time without an assault rifle

Vaasa

Perhaps you know this type of person.

They have time to do more things in their lives than most others. They get a lot done and make an impact there sun here.

Finnish cross-country ski team new maintenance manager Martin Norrgård, 33, most obviously represents this type of person. He has been in many ways a man who has not been able to say no.

“It probably comes from the fact that there are so many interesting things in life. I’ve always had a hard time not doing things just because time isn’t enough, so to speak. Yes, time is usually enough if you just plan and think about what is really important to yourself, ”says Norrgård in his domestic scenery in Vaasa.

As the “fat master” of the best skiers in Finland, he is not, so to speak, in a job corresponding to his education. That’s what Norrgård, who comes from Parais, wanted last spring when he applied for the mayor of Närpiö, known for growing tomatoes.

“It wasn’t my fault because there was a call and I was asked to pick it up,” he says with a grin.

Norrgård holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from Åbo Akademi University. He also holds the papers of a professional coach of endurance sports.

“I’ve noticed just from early on, that I have been interested in actually rather a lot of things, especially in politics and sports. They have been walking hand in hand all the time and being just as interested. ”

Already in sports, Norrgård has acted in a variety of ways. The number one sport has been skiing, but he has also competed in rowing, athletics and football, among other things.

“It always had to be something. When I was young, my hobbies included anything. ”

“ “I couldn’t have focused on that one thing.”

In skiing, Norrgård reached the farthest as an athlete, finishing 4–6 in the Junior World Championships at best. The top names in the same age group had since made a long National Team career Martti Jylhä and Lari Lehtonen.

With Pargas IF’s companions, Norrgård went to Vöyri Sports High School. After serving in the military, he began his studies in Vaasa, where Åbo Akademi University operates in addition to Turku.

“During my studies, I realized that as a skier, I could get in the top ten at the Finnish Championships if I did it seriously and everything went to the button. But I couldn’t have focused on that one thing. I’m not like that. When I was sure I couldn’t go beyond a penny, I thought it wasn’t worth it. ”

Thesis that is, for a master’s degree, Norrgård made EU security policy, but his own security policy activities in the military included a bit of a flurry.

“ “There was too little one weapon in the company.”

Norrgård was in the Pori Brigade for six months, but he was literally unarmed most of that time.

“I was without a service weapon for the last four months. There was always too little gun in the company then. ”

How was that possible in practice?

Norrgård completed his military service as an athlete and, after a period of basic training, gave up his assault rifle and other equipment because he had been to ski camps and competitions for a longer period.

“When I came back, I went to get the goods again, but the weapons depot was closed at the time. I didn’t get the gun the next day either, and on the third I probably didn’t manage to go get it. Eventually I bet on how long I can be without a gun. I was able to be there until the end, ”he laughs.

During the so-called final war, Norrgård was the guard of the garrison’s sports hall. He says that some of the unarmed incest time has been enough fun even afterwards among the friends.

Last Norrgård has served in the Vaasa City Council as chairman of the RKP’s council group and chairman of the party’s Ostrobothnia district.

Now she has resigned from both positions of trust so that she would have time to be at home with her unmarried wife and her five-month-old son on holiday.

“ “I must have been a kind of sarcastic teachers in torment.”

Norrgård says he was interested in politics as early as school age when he followed Elisabeth Rehnin and Martti Ahtisaari struggle in the 1994 presidential election.

“I was six years old, and I had difficulty pronouncing Ahtisaari’s name. It became an Actor. I was thinking then about how a woman could become a press, and I have had a bad conscience about that later. ”

Interest politics ignited, even though no one in the circle was involved in politics.

“I also started reading about politics, probably as a first or second grader. Was doing well in school and I’ve probably been a kind of sarcastic teachers in torment. “

Inventing a degree topic was not difficult for Norrgård.

“I’ve always been more interested in security than in domestic policy or environmental policy. It was then interesting to see if the EU had the courage to organize its own security or defense forces. “

Norrgård entered politics through student policy.

“When you can’t be quiet, you end up in places like that. I have never had a goal to reach a certain position. ”

Norrgård has also been a candidate in the European elections. There will be municipal elections again next year, but he now thinks he will not run in them.

Martin Norrgård will chair the Akademisk Boll Club (ABC), a 60-year-old football club in Vaasa, which will have its own club next to its home field by the sea.­

Norrgård has learned to be a ski ski expert through heels. When he finished his skiing career at the age of 22, he was soon attracted as a gig man to the Swedish-language ski association’s FSS ski service.

“I didn’t say no then either. I hadn’t worked on very many skis yet, but there was one guy on the national team who helped. And it made a little money for the student. They were nice weekend gigs. ”

A few years went by, and the then head coach of the Japanese national team Mikko Virtanen asked Norrgård to be a ski guardian.

“Suddenly we were at the Lillehammer World Cup. Although I was relatively experienced, I was still young. It was a pretty tough place. ”

After one season in Japan, Norrgård worked for ski equipment and cream companies, among others. For the last season, he was asked to be a ski guardian for the Swedish national team.

“I had then told myself that maybe skiing should stay now, because in sports, jobs are always precarious and there are few. But that call changed the situation. ”

Norrgård had a wash in Sweden for a year. He had already agreed on the future when the position of Finnish maintenance manager became topical.

Norrgård believes that it will at least bring systematicity from Sweden to Finnish ski care.

“I’m the kind of person that I want certain systems. You need to develop a certain system in which to lubricate and test. You don’t always have to be one of the best anointers in the world. Experience is sometimes quite important, but even the younger ones can be involved in the system. There are many ways to get the same result. ”

Norrgård knows that the task of the maintenance manager also commissions performance pressures.

“But I like them in general. I will get feedback. I hope it comes directly and not through the media. I also hope to be able to build a culture in the team that together we can unleash emotions as well as results and achievements. ”

A ban on fluoride creams can allow fraud

Martin Norrgårdin was scheduled to travel to Germany by mid-next week. At the event planned there, the International Ski Federation (FIS) was to present to the representatives of the national teams a device for measuring the possible fluoride contents of the creams from the soles of the skis.

Last Saturday, information was received about the cancellation of the event, because according to the FIS, the meter has not yet been able to be developed to be sufficiently reliable. It was a bad setback for the FIS decision to ban fluorinated creams from the start of the competition season.

Fluoride creams have been used in racing skiing since the 1980s because they achieve superior glide, especially in wet conditions.

Now the entry into force of the fluoride ban is still uncertain. A new test session is scheduled for October.

“The situation is almost unsustainable. Uncertainty is high. The national team is ready, whatever the decision. However, I am concerned about how this is going to affect the whole ski area. Quite a few suffer from this, ”says Norrgård.

The Finns had prepared in co-operation with Norway and Sweden to show the FIS that the measuring device could be misled by manipulating the skis.

According to Norrgård, for example, it could be possible to hide a fluoride cream under a non-fluorinated cream so that it is not detected by the device. Such skis glide worse at first, but when the fluoride-free cream wears off the surface, the glide improves.

“With the test measurements, we get to confirm how accurate the cleaning procedure is needed. At the same time, we are going to try to find ways to defraud, and we will report them to the FIS. Then the meter cannot be trusted and the whole species is in danger. ”

Norrgård emphasizes that giving up fluoride creams is a good thing, but if the ban comes into force, any fraud detection device must be absolutely reliable.

“If it doesn’t work before through, what’s the point here. The legal security of athletes is also at stake. I think the FIS should consider postponing the ban. ”

Also The Finnish national team has already prepared for massive fluoride purification. All skis should be sanded and cleaned of fluoride cream residues. In addition, the service truck must be cleaned, as must all tools required for lubrication, or replaced.

The decision to ban fluoride was announced last fall, and cream manufacturers have been feverishly developing fluoride-free creams.

The fact is, however, that at least initially, the skis of the peaks also slip worse than with fluoride creams.

“In some conditions, a fluoride-free cream may do better. I think we get very close to fluoride creams, but not in one fell swoop. I think we will see big differences in the Games at first, ”says Norrgård.