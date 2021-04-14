Skiing Martin Norrgård, suddenly resigned from the wash of the national team maintenance manager, returns to help Swedish skiers

The Swedish Ski Association announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Norrgård.

Finland the post of ski country team maintenance manager on Tuesday unexpectedly resigned Martin Norrgård has already found a new job.

Swedish Ski Association informed on Wednesday that Norrgård will return to the maintenance team of the Swedish national team, from which he became Finnish maintenance manager a year ago.

“It feels really nice to come back. I have a lot of good friends in Sweden, and I really liked being with the national team, ”Norrgård said.

Norrgård could have continued with the Swedish national team for the period 2020–2021 as well, but he said in a statement that he could not refuse to wash the maintenance manager.

“It was a very rewarding year, but it felt like I wanted to go back to Sweden. I’ve missed a lot of things from there, “said Norrgård.

Norrgård signed an agreement with the Ski Association in May last year, which was to keep him as maintenance manager for the next season as well.

In addition, the agreement included an option for the period 2022–2023, but the Ski Association unexpectedly announced on Tuesday that the maintenance manager’s contract has been terminated.

“It was stated that one can stop here. A good feeling remained for himself ”, Norrgård told HS on Tuesday.

It is unusual to change the service manager before the Olympic winter ahead. On Tuesday, Norrgård said the decision was made by HS in “good agreement” and did not want to specify the reasons for terminating the agreement.

As recently as Tuesday, Norrgård only told about his future that he would continue, at least as project manager at Vöyri Ski Resort.

Swedish quartermaster Petter Myhlback said in a press release he would receive Norrgård’s open arms.

“It’s very nice to be back, and I think Swedish skiing gets a lot of help from him. The job worked incredibly well last time: he did a good job and was a very popular person among skiers, ”Myhlback said.

Norrgård, who was born in 1987, was the first Finnish media to report on the return to the Swedish cross-country team. Sustainability.fi.