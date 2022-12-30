Skiing | Markus Vuorela, wised up from the accident, packs “dry shirts and bananas” for the Tour de Skill

The tough competition group of the cross-country skiing world cup requires a careful recovery period. Markus Vuorela knows how to prepare better this time.

Tour de Ski a cluster of seven races in nine days makes a skier feel slim. The final ascent of the last race of the race series to the Alpe Cermis slope ensures that the world’s best cross-country skiers will reach the finish line on January 8th with their last bursts of strength.

The skiers aiming for the World Championships in Planica hope that the harsh weather will improve their condition for the main goal that awaits them at the turn of February-March.

“The Tour is an opportunity to get in shape, but it can also be the other way around”, Markus Vuorela tells.

Mountain speaking from experience. He skied two years ago at the Tour, his first World Cup points and still the best positions in the cup of his career. Kunnon had to recover from it further to the World Championships in Oberstdorf.

“You get a good boost from the tour if you know how to use it. However, Tour’s power block is deceptive, as it can be easily ruined during the recovery phase,” continues Vuorela.

“Two years ago, almost immediately after the Tour, I felt really good. Then I did one intensity training at Vuokatti’s race pace, even a little over it. The recovery went in the wrong direction the next day.”

Vuorela, who reached seventh and 16th place in the Tour, qualified for the 2021 World Championships, but his condition did not improve as hoped. He was 34th in the combined competition of the Oberstdorf Games and 28th in the 15-kilometer freestyle.

“That experience taught me. I believe that the recovery from the Tour is now better in the glove”, assures Vuorela.

Tour stress management requires careful planning. The tour works as a fitness booster most assuredly if you can make it an upward trend.

“It’s hard to get a promotion if the performance level starts to dip. The whole winter could be ruined if the going gets worse towards the end,” explains Vuorela.

“Preferably so that the first ones don’t start at all and it goes better at the end. The worst thing is if it’s bad first and then bad at the end. It would be a cruel place”, where you have to be ready for solutions.

Vuorela, who traveled to Switzerland on Thursday, has to monitor his feelings especially carefully, because he left for the trip due to a stomach ailment.

“On Christmas Eve, someone hit. I would guess food poisoning”, Vuorela laments.

“The eve and the following night were spent in the company of a bucket. It pulled pretty weak, so I thought until the afternoon of the day of the trip, will I go to the Tour at all.

Tour starts on New Year’s Eve in Switzerland’s Val Müstair with a freestyle sprint. The next day, due to the warming weather, we’ll be skiing ten of the traditional ones, which have been lightened up as a joint start.

“The entirety of Müstair is like one race for me, because I don’t hit all the shots in the free sprint,” says Vuorela.

“And in this situation, turning ten into a joint start is to my advantage, when the preparation was weak. Thanks to that, I get a little extra time for the toughest races on the tour.”

Vuorela Tour favorites are on the program on January 3rd in Oberstdorf and January 7th in Val di Fiemme.

“Ober’s ten with a traditional is the most interesting race in advance. Fiemme’s 15-kilometer joint start with traditional is my second favorite, because I like the track”, Vuorela reveals.

“We just have to hope that there would be decent slopes in Ober and no cross-country skiing.”

Vuorela leaves the Val di Fiemme sprint from his favorite list, where he skied the best World Cup ranking of his career in his previous Tour. Then the semi-final place and the seventh place came as a surprise that spoiled the final of the tour.

“A bit of a surprise, really,” Vuorela laughs.

“I thought that I would exercise, ski one opening race and get to the hotel after qualifying. There was no change of shirt or snacks. The day then stretched quite long, as I still had to undergo a doping test and had to wait two hours for a blood test.”

Refueling for the last start was non-existent, so Vuorela ended up on the slopes of Alpe Cermis powerless.

“The final ascent was a bit difficult for him when there was no energy,” Vuorela remembers.

“I tried to refuel the night before, but it took so long that the food was left in the stomach bag. The energy did not reach the legs, and the final climb became an empty man’s battle.”

Going up the ski slope was an educational experience.

“Now I’m taking a couple of spare shirts and a few bananas to make it last”, even if it’s going to be a longer day.

As a whole Vuorela, 26, considers the Tour two years ago as the highlight of his career so far.

“Yes, I’m sure you’ll always remember where you got your first World Cup points from,” confirms Vuorela.

“There was a certain kind of breakthrough in my career. I got good vibes, and the tour boosted my confidence.”

Last winter was ruined by Vuorela due to a leg injury, but this winter he has returned to his level.

Vuorela’s best positions from the season’s World Cup are from the 10-kilometer intermediate starts of traditional skiing. He was 23rd in Ruka’s ten at the season opener and 21st in Beitostölen’s ten in the December mid-season.

“They are by far my best skis this season, but they also had small competition tactical issues”, which continued to bother me.

Vuorela feels that he has not yet had a button success, but at the same time states that he may not even recognize a perfect performance.

“I don’t know if the jostling will end until you win the World Cup race. And it won’t stop for everyone even then”, laughs Vuorela.

“If you ski to 20th place yourself, it feels a bit stupid when the winner still thinks they could have done better. So I promise I won’t bother myself again when that win comes.”