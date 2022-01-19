Skiing Markus Vuorela, who was left without Olympic screening places, said that he had fallen short of the test records of Matti Heikkinen and Sami Jauhojärvi

Vuorela is still ready to go to the Beijing Games.

Markus Vuorela is one of the national team skiers who was unlucky in the Olympic qualifiers.

At the October camp, Vuorela’s ankle crushed so badly on the running loop that a fracture occurred in the spinning bone.

In this way, the start of the competition season was postponed, and opportunities for Olympic displays were decisively reduced. The end was taken care of by the corona pandemic, which canceled two January World Cup weekends. They would have been important display locations.

Vuorela said on Tuesday at the Vantaa Finnish Cup about the test results, based on which he believed he was in a good condition in the autumn.

“Test results have been tough. If compared to the previous ones, though Sami Jauhojärven and Matti Heikkinen records, so they’ve beaten them in test runs, though. Yes, it says something, even though running cannot be directly compared to skiing, ”Vuorela said in Hakunila.

In his domestic scenery in the five-kilometer test run in Vuokatinvaara, Vuorela said that he had reached the third best time ever. The above have only since completely shifted to endurance running Eemil Helander and Iivo Niskanen.

In addition, Vuorela said that in an unofficial statistic he had reached the top four on the test mat of the Research Center for Racing and Top Sports (Kihu), as a measure of how long he can stay on the mat before exhaustion.

“Probably development has come and capacity has increased.”

Vuorelaa, 25, was considered a strong candidate for the Olympic team based on last season’s screenings, but this season he was unable to give screenings.

In practice, that place went a couple of years younger To Remi Lindholm, which reached a few strong performances in the early races of the mc race.

“I myself would have chosen in exactly the same way. If this season’s screens were the basis, then there were no two words in it. It was annoying that I couldn’t show up. ”

When the corona situation can quickly cause changes, Vuorela is in some kind of unofficial deputy position at the Olympics. At least he’s ready to go.

“I have a backup and I fill in the health monitors and others in exactly the same way. Until the 24th, I am in greater readiness. After that, there is apparently a matter for the International Olympic Committee that if someone gets sick after that, then how can skiers be changed in these situations. It is hoped that no one will get sick of not having to go to the Games. ”

Vuorela placed second in the 15 kilometers of the Imatra Championships Ristomatti Hakola when winning.

In Vantaa’s ten, he placed fourth and lost third place in just 0.1 seconds to his teammate To Lauri Lepisto, and in Wednesday ‘s post, he paved the way for Jämin Jänte’ s superior victory with a strong second-place finish.

Finnish Cup 4/6 competitions, messages:

Men, 3×7.5 km (years): 1) Jämin Jänne I (Aku Nikander, Markus Vuorela, Lauri Lepistö) 51.52.8, 2) Reflected Skiteam I (Heikki Korpela, Joel Ikonen, Juuso Mäkelä) –23.4, 3 ) Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu (Topi Kuorelahti, Tino Tiilikainen, Emil Liekari) –30.0, 4) Ilmajoki Racers I –32.4, 5) Kuusamo Wilderness Veiko –33.7, 6) Mikkeli Skiers –51.4, 7) Puijon Hiihtoseura –1.10.9, 8) Imatran Athletes I –1.37.7. – 22 teams involved.

Women, 3×5 km (s): 1) Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu (Eveliina Piippo, Jasmin Kähärä, Vilma Nissinen) 38.09.6, 2) Vantaa Ski Club I (Anni Kainulainen, Rebecca Immonen, Jasmi Joensuu) 19.7 seconds behind, 3 ) Kainuu Ski Club (Heini Hokkanen, Anni Alakoski, Suvi Leinonen) –1.44.4, 4) Ikaalinen Athletes –1.58.8, 5) Hämeenlinna Ski Club –2.20.2, 6) Team Skiers –2.45.3. – 14 teams involved.