Skiing Markus Vuorela reached the best performance of his career on the Tour de Ski

Markus Vuorela reached the best international performance of his career as the Tour de Ski Tour of the World Ski Cup continued on Friday in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Vuorela, 24, skied boldly with the top, led at 10 km intervals and finished 16th in the 15 km (p) joint start race.

In the overall competition of the tour, Vuorela rose by six notches to 25th.

Vuorela’s performance was also a great success for the Finnish team’s ski maintenance team, as his skis slipped very well.

Vuorela momentarily rose to the top of the race as he overtook the other top men with his better slippery skis after a descent leading to the Lago di Tesero ski stadium.

Competition won the church battle with Russia Alexander Bolshunov, which further increased its leadership position in the overall competition of the tour. The victory was Bolshunov’s Fifth in a row with six stages behind.

Vuorela has been by far the best male skier in Finland on this Tour. He achieved the first mc points of his career in the second race of the tour last weekend after being 26th also in the 15km (p) combined start.

Val di Fiemme, Italy:

World Cup, Tour de Ski 6/8 stage:

Men & # 39; s 15 km (p) Joint Start: 1) Alexander Bolshunov Russia 41.33.7, 2) Francesco de Fabiani Italy –1.8, 3) Alexei Tshervotkin Russia –3.7, 4) Ilya Semikov Russia –6.7, 5 ) Ivan Jakimushin Russia –7.6, 6) Janosch Brugger Germany –7.6, 7) Andrei Melnithsenko Russia –9.6, 8) Gus Schumacher USA –11.4, 9) Thomas Maloney Westgaard Ireland –14.3, 10) Maurice Manificat France -14.9,

… Finns: 16) Markus Vuorela –24.4, 37) Juho Mikkonen –2.18.2, 51) Lauri Lepistö –4.24.1, 52) Verneri Suhonen –6.17.8.