Skiing | Markus Vuorela fell violently in the World Cup race – was taken to the hospital by helicopter

Finland Markus Vuorela was injured in a scary way in the World Cup 20 km joint start race in Goms, Switzerland on Sunday (v).

Vuorela, 27, drove out violently when the race had been skied for a little less than half an hour.

“Ajaijai. Pretty bad looking crash. “Raju niitti,” moaned Viaplay's narrator Jussi Eskola.

The Ski Federation announced that Vuorela was taken to the hospital for further examinations. Swedish Expressen-according to the newspaper, he was flown from the ski stadium by an ambulance helicopter.

“He fell and now he's going to the hospital to examine his injuries. After that we'll get more information. Now it's not reasonable to speculate anymore,” the Finnish coach Ville Oksanen said to a Swedish newspaper.

Expressen asked Oksase if Vuorela could speak and if he was conscious.

“Yes”, Oksanen answered briefly.

To Viaplay, Oksanen commented on the situation as follows:

“Make will now undergo further examinations. Then the athlete will decide what to do next. We will inform you after that. There is no point in guessing at this point.”

Goms the race was won by Norway Johannes Hösflot Kläbo. The best of the Finns was the 17th place finisher Perttu Hyvärinen.