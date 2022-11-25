Skiing | Marko Anttola was Mika Myllylä’s confidant – it’s still difficult to talk about the years together

Marko Anttola was Mika Myllylä’s ski guardian. Now he coaches his son Niko Anttola, who is one of the best skiers in the world at his age.

When In the Ruka World Cup, normal distance competitions are held on the weekend, among the audience is a man in his fifties who has experience of Finnish top skiing spanning over two or even three generations of skiers.

A native of Tornio Marko Anttola can imagine what kind of performance pressures Iivo Niskanen personal ski guardians may have experienced. At the end of the 1990s, Anttola played a role similar to the superstar of Finnish skiing at the time Mika Myllylän as a ski guardian.

Anttola was Myllylä’s trusted man when he achieved the Olympic victory in 1998 and the first of his four World Championship golds a year earlier.

In Ruka, Anttola’s attention is especially focused on how the youngest skier in the Finnish team, only 19 years old, is doing Niko Anttola.

Marko Anttola is Niko Anttola’s father and coach. This is the reason why he has returned to Finnish top skiing in a new role.

“ “Pretty soon I was an apprentice.”

Marko Anttolan road to the maintenance team of the national team and to Myllylä’s ski custodian is a drifting story based on Sattum.

Anttola, who hails from Jyväskylä, won half a dozen SM medals as a junior and advanced to the B national team.

“However, it didn’t leave anymore. There were health problems. I still don’t really know what happened to it. Probably overexertion and it could have been mycoplasma, which was not properly recognized at the time. When it didn’t work out, I decided to quit.”

Anttola is in the same age group of people born in 1968 as, for example Jari Isometsä. Myllylä was a year younger.

Just a year after quitting, Anttola came to the attention of the national team’s maintenance manager at the time For Petri Roligthat could be available for ski maintenance if the need arises.

“Pretty soon I was an apprentice, and the following winter I was already working full-time on the national team when the Albertville Olympics were held.”

Marko Anttola (left) and Mika Myllylä (right) at a consultation in March 1998 in Oslo.

In the following years, in addition to studying, Anttola did gigs as a ski attendant. In the season 1994–1995, Anttola started as Myllylä’s guardian, and from 1996 he was involved again full-time after completing his studies.

At that time, closer cooperation with Myllylä began.

“From the 1996-1997 season, I went to practically all the competitions,” says Anttola.

He gave up racing as Myllylä’s maintenance man after the 1998 Nagano Olympic victory.

“I thought I should do some real work, so to speak, and I got jobs corresponding to my education,” says Anttola, who studied logistics engineering.

“ “There are quite emotional memories from those years.”

Anttola was part of the 1999 World Championships in Ramsau, where Myllylä won three gold medals. In those games, Myllylä was already a maintenance man Mauri Myllylahti.

“Then I left completely,” says Anttola.

He had good memories of working as Myllylä’s credit officer.

“Marko knows our local ski equipment better than I do myself. I can trust him one hundred percent,” Myllylä told HS in November 1996.

“There are quite emotional memories from those years”, says Anttola.

“Of course, the wins in Trondheim and Nagano were the best things. Mika’s first World Championship gold was a tough thing, because the first is always the first.”

in Trondheim Myllylä won the 50 km cross-country skiing in front of a huge Norwegian audience and in the rain (p).

At that time, Anttola told the media that the profile of the winning pair of skis had been changed, but no more detailed information about the matter came to light.

Later, he has revealed that it was a so-called sauna: before the race, the skis were placed in a thermal bag, which was used to soak up creams.

“It was a big success. The 30 kilometers in Nagano were hellishly difficult due to the conditions,” Anttola recalls the Japanese sleet.

“At that time, the whole team did quite well.”

Marko Anttola in ski tests before the 30 km race at the Nagano Olympics, which Mika Myllylä won.

I mill life ended sadly already at the age of 41 in 2011.

“Mika was an extremely tough athlete. Actually a bit of an artist persona. Very peculiar. Your hard work. Awesome guy. It was great to work with him”, says Anttola.

He says that he has been in contact with Myllylä since the end of his career.

“We called a few times and later saw each other at some point. I knew he was struggling. After Mika’s death, I’ve been remembering more about the things we shared… I can’t really talk about them,” says Anttola, moved.

National team work left behind, Anttola’s life included starting a family, working in the logistics industry and building a house. Anttola’s children Ella and Niko were born in 1999 and 2003.

Nowadays, Anttola works as a financial manager in the Pohjaset Group. He never forgot skiing, at least as a hobby.

“The only winter when I didn’t ski a meter was when we were building a house in Tornio. It took off again when the kids got excited about skiing and even racing. Then we are in this situation.”

“ “It certainly looks pretty good now.”

About ten years ago, Anttola returned to do ski maintenance at the domestic games and a few years later did random gig work for the national team. He even took part in the World Championships in Lahti in 2017.

“Really nice experiences for a long time.”

Anttola recalls that Niko was 16–17 years old when signs began to appear that the boy might have what it takes to go even further as a skier.

“At that time, it may have seemed that the speed was starting to be enough compared to the higher leagues, but you still don’t know how far you can go. Anything can happen along the way. It certainly looks pretty good now.”

Marko Anttola says that already the first carpet tests at the age of 16 showed that Niko’s oxygen absorption capacity was good.

“There has also been development in it. Maximum mills have been at a reasonable level for a couple of years now. It enables a lot, but it doesn’t open up performance, you have to work hard on it.”

Marko Anttola estimates that Niko Anttola will start the competitions in Ruka with a good basic situation.

My own in connection with the boy’s coaching, Marko Anttola has completed the coaching trainings of the Ski Association.

“They gave quite a lot, and of course I have talked a lot with different coaches. When I have been following top skiing for quite a long time, it has its own experience. Knows what it takes if you want to ski hard. It doesn’t just come with a slap. You have to do hard basic work.”

If this season’s plans were realized, Niko Anttola’s training amount will increase to more than 800 hours.

“It has been deliberately added. In the summer, there has been real training as a skier. It has been possible to produce power as usual, and the quantities have been at a good level,” says Marko Anttola.

“It is starting to turn towards the training of an adult skier. The development of the characteristics is transferred there to the side of endurance and muscle endurance. In the past, the emphasis has been on speed and power.”

According to Anttola, an increase in the number of exercises has even been expected, so that you can practice a lot.

“Yes, they train briskly elsewhere as well. If the body can handle it and there are conditions to do it, then why not.”

“ “He studies other people’s technology and his own.”

Marko Anttola says that Niko, who lives in Vuokatti and studies at the sports high school there, is very interested in coaching matters and is not just an implementer of the programs made by his father. The two talk a lot about training.

“Niko plays a big role himself, especially in matters related to skiing technique. He is really good at developing his own skiing.”

Then isä-Anttola tells a story that reminds me of young Iivo Niskanen from about ten years ago.

Niko Anttola reportedly watches and analyzes the technique of other skiers a lot from the videos. Niskanen did exactly the same.

“I can’t even take it that far. Of course, Niko has more time for that than I do, and he does a lot of that work. Sure, we videotape and talk about technique, but he’s really good at it. He studies other people’s technology and his own.”

According to Marko Anttola, skiing technique is of great importance in Niko’s training.

“Yes, that technology model is mainly sought from Norway. That’s where tuning the technology is at its furthest. I don’t mean only [Johannes Høsflot] Klæboa but also others. Yes, Niko looks at others too, of course Iivo in traditional shift skiing and parallel skiing. Yes, he very extensively follows what could be gleaned from there.”

According to Marko Anttola, skiing technique is of great importance in Niko’s training.

Niko At his age, Anttola is one of the best skiers in the world. Last February, he won silver at the World Junior Championships in 15 kilometers (year). A month later, he won both individual standard distance races at the Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti.

Read more: Niko Anttola, 19, is one of the best skiers in his age group in the world, but there are also talents for a completely different sport

In between, he skied his first World Cup competition in Lahti. The result at 15 kilometers (p) was 37th place. The difference to the winner Iivo Niskasen was two minutes and 28 seconds.

Now in Ruka, we will see if the gap has shrunk to the top. Indications of this were received the other weekend at the International Artillery Games in Olos, Muonio, where Anttola finished 11th with ten (p) and was third best Finn.

“Of course, it’s great that the work done by Nikon is paying off. Sometimes I’ve certainly wondered how quickly development has taken place to this level,” says Marko Anttola.

According to Marko Anttola, Ruka was not in Niko’s competition plan.

“We thought that if it goes so that we can get there, then we will go there, but the training for the main goal is in progress. Niko has a very good basic situation. Olos’ race even went a little higher compared to what I thought in advance. It went well for the Finns, and it was even a bit of a surprise for me,” says Marko Anttola.

The main competitions of Niko Anttola’s season are the Junior World Championships, which will be held this season on the 2010 Olympic tracks in Whistler, Canada.

Correction 25.11. 2022 at 8:10 a.m.: Niko Anttola did not beat Iivo Niska in the Lahti World Cup, as was wrongly claimed earlier in the story. Niskanen won the race, and Anttola was 37th.

Read more: Niko Anttola roared to an overwhelming victory at the Youth Olympic Festival regardless of the nightmare