The Finnish Ski Federation made an agreement for TV rights with Infront over the joint alliance of eight countries. According to Markku Haapasalmi, there were no competing offers on the table.

The ski association chairman Markku Haapasalmi strongly denies the public suspicions that Finland leaked confidential documents and information about TV rights related to the World Cup.

Mightily according to the information, there were suspicions that Finland had leaked Snowflake's confidential documents and information to Infront and the International Ski Federation (Fis).

Snowlake is a coalition founded in August 2022 by the Ski Federations of Finland, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Slovenia, which was created as a counter force to Fis' media rights centralization project.

Infront, on the other hand, is a sports marketing company headquartered in Switzerland that manages the media and marketing rights of international sports events and federations.

Finland the skiing association continued the TV contract with Infront that extends to 2031, which is known to be worth several million euros. According to Yle, three other parties would have been interested in signing a media contract with the Ski Federation.

“It is a shocking claim that we would have leaked information about the contract negotiations. There weren't three offers on the table. That too is an incredible claim. I wouldn't be able to say that if things were different,” says Haapasalmi.

“It is questionable to report suspicions heard from an anonymous source and thus cast a suspicious light on the Skiing Association, mainly the chairman and executive director.”

According to Haapasalmi, the Ski Federation needed to make a TV contract and achieve a negotiation result with sufficient euro increases.

“Fis made an offer to the national unions, which we could not accept. The discussion with Infront was based on that. In this economic situation, it was necessary to conclude an agreement and secure the continuity of operations.”

“The matter has been thoroughly discussed at the Ski Federation's board of directors many times, and the agreement has been approved there unanimously,” says Haapasalmi.

The Ski Federation is still involved in the letter of intent in Snowflake, even though the other countries in the coalition liked Finland's solution. Germany's contract with Infront also extends to 2031.

The Snowflake conglomerate is considering the establishment of a separate skiing league, in which case it would control all media rights and be able to run the competitions as it wishes, independently of Fis.

