Skiing Marit Bjørgen has nothing to do with the Italian classic race, not even the application for exemption helped

The Norwegian star signed up late for the Adams system maintained by Wada, and will not be competitive until the end of February.

Norwegian returning to the racetracks Marit Bjørgen may not take part in the 70 km Marcialonga ski marathon in Italy at the end of January.

Multiple Olympic winner and world champion Bjørgen forgot to register in time for the Adams system, maintained by the International Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), to which athletes update their whereabouts for doping testing.

Athletes must enroll in the Adams system six months prior to the first competition. Compared to Marcialonga, Bjørgen’s registration was delayed by a month.

Bjørgen return to the trails in a marathon skiing specialist Anders and Fredrik Auklandin on the team. His main goal is to compete in Vasaloppet in March and before that he was scheduled to compete in Marcialonga in late January.

However, that is not possible because Bjørgen will not be competitive until the end of February.

According to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK, Bjørgen had applied for a privilege to compete a month earlier.

“The application was rejected,” the team leader Jørgen Aukland told NRK.

Bjørgen was also not helped by the fact that the organizers of Marcialonga were very interested in getting the Norwegian star involved in the race.

“We have to respect the rules and should have thought about it earlier,” Aukland says.

Although Bjørgen has won a total of 26 Olympic and World Championship golds in his career, in Vasaloppet he is not one of the winning favorites, especially now that the preparatory long-distance race is missing.

“Ideally, he would have participated in Marcialonga to gain experience in this type of race. Now he is no longer a favorite at Vasaloppet. ”

When the mocha came out in the fall, Bjørgen took it into his own account.

“I was told that I can ski a few long competitions and that I am being tested. I didn’t think I would go back to the Adams system and I was a little naive about it. This was entirely my fault, ”Bjørgen commented to NRK in November.

In December in Bjørgen showed dizzying fitness defeating the number one skier of recent years Therese Johaugin in tests on a rowing machine, ski equipment and treadmill.