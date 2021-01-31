Skiing Mäki was second in the sprint time trial – three Finns in the top ten

The hill left behind a Norwegian ski star.

Finland Joni Mäki offered the second best pace in the cross-country men’s World Cup sprint time trial in Falun.

The hill was lost to Norway To Erik Valnes 1.24 seconds and defeated Norway Johannes Hösflot Kläbon 0.99 seconds on a 1.4 mile traditional track.

Of the Finns too Lauri Vuorinen (7: s) and Ristomatti Hakola (8: s) slammed into the top ten, but stayed at the top for more than four seconds.

Verneri Suhonen (34: s), Lauri Lepistö (36: s) and Juho Mikkonen (38th) did not reach the downhill skiing starting at 2.30pm.