Skiing | Linn Svahn wonders about the relationship turmoil of Swedish skiing stars: “Embarrassing”

Linn Svahn's common-law partner has remained a secret for a long time, just as the skiing star wants.

Swedish The cross-country national team's various relationship twists have been talked about in public at regular intervals.

However, one of the group's brightest young stars plans to stay out of these messes. Linn Svahn told For Expressen his blunt opinion about all the national team relationship scandals.

“Everyone can do what they want, but I think it's embarrassing when story after story tells about 'love in the national team', 'boyfriend's actions' or how 'they have broken up',” Svahn sneered.

Svahn, 24, who lives in Östersund, has kept his private life strictly a secret. He has been dating for several years, but the identity of his common-law partner has remained a mystery.

“People have respected my wish, which is great. But let's see: when he proposes, you can't keep it a secret anymore, can't you?”

After his skiing career, Svahn has said that he wants to disappear from the public eye completely.

“I'm not going to move to a raven house, I always want to meet people. But I don't like the current 'if you're not present, you don't exist' society,” he criticized.

Svahn spoke to the media at the national championships that ended the skiing season in Sweden.

On the final day on Tuesday, the women's 30 km race was skied. In that, Svahn remained the champion About Ebba Andersson eight seconds behind and reached the silver.

Svahn made a whopping 43 starts during the season, and he missed only one World Cup race. In the next season, he plans to focus on sharpening his strengths again instead of comprehensiveness.

“It would be special if I didn't think about the World Cup sprint in Trondheim,” said the Swede.