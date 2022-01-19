Skiing Laura Mononen obtained a license with a quick alert, entered the Finnish Cup as a substitute skier and felt a slight longing

Mononen said that he enjoys everyday life after a top career but misses trips to Central Europe.

Last after the season ended his racing career Laura Mononen has not regretted his decision, but on Wednesday a little longing struck in the rehearsals of the Finnish Cup message.

Mononen anchors the message of the Hämeenlinna Ski Association for the fifth time. The message was also taken Maija Hakala and his niece Eveliina Hakala.

“Hakalo had to ski as a team. Evelina’s sister had to be involved, but she was unfortunately injured in the junior championships. I was alerted when I was unwilling. Eveliina had to get to try the Finnish Cup, ”Mononen opened her quick alert.

“I came while in the domestic landscape. I bought the license on Sunday night. There was no planned competition, ”the value competition medalist living in Espoo continued.

Read more: Laura Mononen has something that most others don’t have at the end of their top sports careers: a university degree and related work experience

Monosen everyday life is full of day jobs at Hus, but he has also been on the track a lot. In addition to his own jogging, he has run ski schools in Oitta, Espoo, in the evening and on weekends.

“The competition felt quite comfortable when it regulated the pace. I don’t know at all how the body works when I haven’t done any power exercises. Yes, I have been jogging. Today came a moment of feeling that can joke. Even a longing came when this life is behind us. ”

Mononen is comfortable in the everyday life of a normal person, when there is no need to pack a suitcase all the time. During the peak years, there were a couple of hundred travel days each year.

“It’s been pretty nice, but I miss Central Europe. I can go there when the time is right and I have a vacation. It’s been nice to be home. ”

Wednesday’s return race is not a sign of a more serious comeback, but 37-year-old Mononen is comfortable in her current daily life. There is no next race on the calendar.

“If such a role as a spare skier is promised, then I can think. The license has been obtained. ”

Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu won the 3×5 kilometer (v) message with a difference of 19.7 seconds to the Vantaa Ski Club.

Finnish Cup 4/6 competitions, message:

Women, 3×5 km (s): 1) Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu (Eveliina Piippo, Jasmin Kähärä, Vilma Nissinen) 38.09.6, 2) Vantaa Ski Club I (Anni Kainulainen, Rebecca Immonen, Jasmi Joensuu) 19.7 seconds behind, 3 ) Kainuu Ski Club (Heini Hokkanen, Anni Alakoski, Suvi Leinonen) –1.44.4, 4) Ikaalinen Athletes –1.58.8, 5) Hämeenlinna Ski Club –2.20.2, 6) Team Skiers –2.45.3. – 14 teams involved.