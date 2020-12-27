Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski’s preparation for the Tour de Ski will be insufficient this time for one important factor: “It was decided not to go trick”

Pärmäkoski was considering accustoming the body to high competition in the Vuokatti alpine hut.

Krista Pärmäkoski is Finland’s most successful contemporary skier on the Tour de Ski tour, which starts on New Year’s Day for the 15th time.

This time, Pärmäkoski’s preparation for the tour of eight races has been quite different from many previous years, and the condition is a mystery after a broken start to the season.

In recent years, Pärmäkoski has invested in regular high-altitude training, one important part of which has been preparing for the Tour in the mountains as well.

Last year, for example, Pärmäkoski had time to practice almost two weeks high in Pontresina, Switzerland, before the Tour, until he fell ill and had to skip the tour altogether.

Now the tour begins in Val Müstair, Switzerland, where the racetracks rise to an altitude of over 1,700 meters, which is higher than in any other World Cup event.

This time, camping in a high place in the Alps was not possible due to the corona situation, but the body was considering getting used to competing high by living in the so-called alpine hut in Vuokatti. From skiers leaving for the tour Ristomatti Hakola and Lauri Lepistö have chosen this option.

However, Pärmäkoski did not seize this opportunity.

“The time there would have been so short, and it would have been to travel back and forth. It was decided not to do tricks with it, ”Pärmäkoski’s coach Matti Haavisto said on Sunday.

Another reason was that although the trails in the first destination of the Tour are high, the Finnish team lives low on the Italian side.

“Krista has not had terribly good experiences of being high sometimes and then returning to sea level again, meaning having to change altitude many times. Val Müstair is not going to be an easy place when there are three races, but it is now acceptable, ”Haavisto said.

When the national team’s camp in Rovaniemi ended a week and a half ago, Pärmäkoski stayed to train on the trails of Ounasvaara and did not return home to Lahti until Friday.

His preparation for the race season was broken when illness messed up training in November. This was also reflected in the exceptionally poor results in the opening of the World Cup in Ruka.

For example, in the 10 km (p) race, Pärmäkoski was only 33rd, while a year earlier the ranking was in the same race.

However, the unofficial camp competitions in Rovaniemi showed an improvement in the situation.

“You can’t talk about peak fitness yet, but now there have been much better exercises than there were in November and early December. A few exercises have been really successful, and the feeling has been good overall. It’s a little awkward when you can’t compare where the top of the world goes, ”Haavisto said.

Yeast water has repeatedly proven to be a so-called Tour skier, whose features include good recovery. At his best, he has placed second, third and a few times fourth in the overall tour of the tour.

According to Pärmäkoski’s experience, the Tour has also raised its fitness towards the season’s value competitions.

“The plan now is to go competition one by one. The load must be monitored and controlled. If you start to feel too heavy and your recovery is not normal due to the weaker training period of the fall, then you should dare to blow the game across. It is not an absolute value to finish the Tour, but it must serve to prepare for the World Cup, ”Haavisto said.

On Sunday, Haavisto was leaving his home in Nokia for Lahti to supervise Pärmäkoski’s last power training before the Tour trip, which starts on Wednesday.

“There are plans for competitive mileage bets.”