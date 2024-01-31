Thursday, February 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski will skip the North American tour

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski will skip the North American tour

Krista Pärmäkoski will not go on a North American tour.

Krista Pärmäkoski will compete at the end of this week in the SC skiing in Hakunila, Vantaa.

Instead, he will not be seen in the World Cup games that follow the WC victories. Pärmäkoski has decided not to travel to the North American competitions of the World Cup. The Ski Federation announced the matter on Wednesday.

Pärmäkoski's name was still included when the Ski Federation announced the national team for the North American competition tour on Tuesday. replaces Pärmäkoski in the Finnish team Johanna Matintalo.

Pärmäkoski's season in the World Cup has been broken. The Finn is 19th in the overall Cup points.

At the turn of the year Tour de Ski, Pärmäkoski finished seventh. However, in last weekend's cup races in Goms, Switzerland, he was far from the top runners. For example, in the 20-kilometer joint start race, Pärmäkoski came in 38th place.

See also  Juva | A man from Uusimaa died when a van drove off

Pärmäkoski, 33, had finished as poorly in the World Cup normal distance race only once in his career: more than 15 years ago, in December 2008 in Davos.

I ski The next rounds of the World Cup will be held in Canmore, Canada, on the 9th–13th. February. After that, the program includes the races in Minneapolis, USA on the 17th-18th. February.

In addition to Pärmäkoski, one of Finland's star skiers Iivo Niskanen will be sidelined from the North American tour.

In addition to Pärmäkoski, female skiers were named to the North American tour on Tuesday Kerttu Niskanen, Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen and Jasmin Kähärä.

#Skiing #Krista #Pärmäkoski #skip #North #American #tour

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
EU admits failure of ammunition plan for Ukraine

EU admits failure of ammunition plan for Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result