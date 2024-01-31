Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski will skip the North American tour

Krista Pärmäkoski will not go on a North American tour.

Krista Pärmäkoski will compete at the end of this week in the SC skiing in Hakunila, Vantaa.

Instead, he will not be seen in the World Cup games that follow the WC victories. Pärmäkoski has decided not to travel to the North American competitions of the World Cup. The Ski Federation announced the matter on Wednesday.

Pärmäkoski's name was still included when the Ski Federation announced the national team for the North American competition tour on Tuesday. replaces Pärmäkoski in the Finnish team Johanna Matintalo.

Pärmäkoski's season in the World Cup has been broken. The Finn is 19th in the overall Cup points.

At the turn of the year Tour de Ski, Pärmäkoski finished seventh. However, in last weekend's cup races in Goms, Switzerland, he was far from the top runners. For example, in the 20-kilometer joint start race, Pärmäkoski came in 38th place.

Pärmäkoski, 33, had finished as poorly in the World Cup normal distance race only once in his career: more than 15 years ago, in December 2008 in Davos.

I ski The next rounds of the World Cup will be held in Canmore, Canada, on the 9th–13th. February. After that, the program includes the races in Minneapolis, USA on the 17th-18th. February.

In addition to Pärmäkoski, one of Finland's star skiers Iivo Niskanen will be sidelined from the North American tour.

In addition to Pärmäkoski, female skiers were named to the North American tour on Tuesday Kerttu Niskanen, Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen and Jasmin Kähärä.