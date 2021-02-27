Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski will be seen in a sprint message with Jasmi Joensuu – Medal seam in mind: “We are such special women”

The men’s duo is Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki.

Skier Krista Pärmäkoski race on Sunday for the World Cup sprint message together Jasmi Joensuu with. The Finns have not yet announced the ski order on Saturday afternoon, but the duo will start the free skiing competition without prejudice.

“We can compete without pressure. The setup is suitable for both of us, ”Joensuu said in a team interview remotely.

Preliminary estimates for the Joensuu pair predicted the eighth skier in Thursday’s sprint Katri Lylynperää. The medal seam turned the choice in the direction of Pärmäkoski.

Pärmäkoski already holds the World Championship bronze medal in the sprint in the 2013 World Championships in Val di Fiemme, Italy, when he skied Riikka Sarasoja-Liljan roll. Bronze was the only Finnish medal in those competitions, and the opportunity to inspire the medal also took place in Oberstdorf.

“If skiing goes really well for both of us, here’s a sore medal seam. That is also a medal, ”Pärmäkoski said.

“This is a sensitive species. If the rod breaks in the wrong place, it drops, but if you are lucky, this can end well. ”

Pärmäkoski, 30, and Joensuu, 24, are the first year in one national team. Joensuu studied in the United States for a long time, but during the training period they both spend a lot of time in Kuortane.

“We are kind of equal women,” Pärmäkoski laughed.

In the first Joensuu, which is competing in the World Championships, intends to keep its side on the track and not give opponents free driving lines.

“You have to be cheeky enough. Here are many small things that need to succeed, ”Joensuu said.

The sprint post competes in a different way from the World Cup, as the top four of the two teams and the two teams based on time will reach the final of the ten teams. It pleases Finns.

“If you are clearly among the four, you don’t have to ski to the end,” Pärmäkoski anticipates the first round.

An additional incentive for Finns is brought by the women’s national team coach Ville Oksanen Sunday’s 32nd anniversary and a sunny Sunday promised after a cloudy Saturday. You can also use your short-sleeved scissor ski suit in Pärmäkoski.

The preliminary rounds start at 12 noon Finnish time and the finals at 2 p.m.

If there was a taste of surprise in the women’s sprint message choices, the men’s duo would be more expected. Its skiing Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki.

