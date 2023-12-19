Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski, who has recovered from corona, is returning to the race track – here is the Finnish team Tour de Skille

The Finnish team for Tour de Skill has been selected.

Skier Krista Pärmäkoski returns to the World Cup when the traditional Tour de Ski starts in Toblach, Italy before the turn of the year.

Pärmäkoski contracted the corona virus at the beginning of December, which is why he missed last weekend's World Cup in Trondheim, Norway. In 2025, the World Championships of Nordic skiing will be held in Trondheim.

Thirteen Finnish skiers have been nominated for the Tour de Skille at the turn of the year: six women and seven men. The tour starts in Toblach on December 30.

At the same time, the teams for the Ski Jumping Central European Hill Week and the Ski Jumping Women's World Cup at the turn of the year were also announced.