Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski, who has recovered from corona, is returning to the race track – here is the Finnish team Tour de Skille

December 19, 2023
The Finnish team for Tour de Skill has been selected.

Skier Krista Pärmäkoski returns to the World Cup when the traditional Tour de Ski starts in Toblach, Italy before the turn of the year.

Pärmäkoski contracted the corona virus at the beginning of December, which is why he missed last weekend's World Cup in Trondheim, Norway. In 2025, the World Championships of Nordic skiing will be held in Trondheim.

Thirteen Finnish skiers have been nominated for the Tour de Skille at the turn of the year: six women and seven men. The tour starts in Toblach on December 30.

At the same time, the teams for the Ski Jumping Central European Hill Week and the Ski Jumping Women's World Cup at the turn of the year were also announced.

Finnish team Tour de Skill:

Ladies

Anni Alakoski, Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen, Kerttu Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski, Vilma Ryytty

Gentlemen

Perttu Hyvärinen, Remi Lindholm, Joni Mäki, Iivo Niskanen, Arsi Ruuskanen, Markus Vuorela, Lauri Vuorinen

Finland's hill teams for the turn-of-the-year world cup competitions:

Gentlemen

Antti Aalto, Niko Kytösaho, Eetu Nousiainen, Kasperi Valto

Ladies

Julia Kykkänen, Jenny Rautionaho

