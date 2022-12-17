Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski was disappointed when she reached the final: “After the semi-final, I was hoping that I hope there wasn’t enough time”

Pärmäkoski skied fifth in the race dominated by Switzerland’s Nadine Fähndrich. Italy’s Federico Pellegrino beat Norway’s skiing king Johannes Høsflot Klæbo in the men’s race.

Frustration filled Krista Pärmäkoski mind on Saturday afternoon in Davos, Switzerland, when he had reached the final race of the freestyle skiing sprint.

“After the split, I hoped that I hope there wasn’t enough time, but then I looked at the board and it looked green,” Pärmäkoski admitted after the race in an interview with Viaplay.

He skied third in his own semifinal, but got a place in the final based on time comparison. Slovene Eva Urevc fell to Pärmäkoski by eight hundredths.

“I guess I was a little confused about whether I had to go like that. Yes, its blood felt bad there. You just run into that acid here, and in the final you could see that Fähndrich was the only one who could stand it, but of course a tough sprinter could stand it.”

For Fähndrich, Pärmäkoski meant the queen of race day, the one who competed in front of her home crowd Nadine Fähndrichwhich was the best from the morning qualifying.

“It was really nice to win here in front of the home crowd,” the Swiss said in the FIS winner’s interview.

Pärmäkoski eventually finished fifth. He said he felt sour, but in good spirits. He left only behind in the final Ane Appelkvist Stenseth.

“Stenseth and I were really welcome,” Pärmäkoski admitted.

He opened Saturday by skiing qualifying eighth. He went on from his semi-final as second in his heat and third in the time trial of his semi-final.

“In the time trial, it still didn’t come off properly. As a ranking, it’s okay, but the skiing was maybe not that sharp,” Pärmäkoski said and added that he got more out of his next two skis. I already felt bad in the final.

Viaplay expert Juho Mikkonen was delighted with the speed of Pärmäkoski. Pärmäkoski skied his best sprint of the season in Davos.

“It’s going upbeat, and if there was a little doubt last weekend that Krista was a little tired, now she luckily got back on track on Saturday,” Mikkonen said.

Another Fähndrich, who had lost his consecutive sprint wins, felt tired even before the race day. The strains of Beitostølen were also felt in Pärmäkoski’s body.

“Now energy to the machine. Last weekend, I clearly didn’t get enough to eat. In Norway, people like to eat boiled pottu, so it doesn’t really give you much energy,” he said.

“Yesterday [perjantaina] I felt like I was still very hungry, so I went there to buy a snack at the store.”

of the United States Jessie Diggins was another and Sweden’s Johanna Hagström third. Hagström knocked Norway out Tiril Udnes Wengin from the podium with a difference of one hundredth.

Maaret Pajunoja reached the best World Cup ranking of his career, 15th.

“Of course, it’s sad when there was a place in the semifinals, but the acid hit,” he recounted on Viaplay.

Also Anne Kyllönen and Anni Lindroosin the job ended with the first batch of skiing. Kyllönen was 27th and Lindroos 29th.

Men’s Italy skied to win the race Federico Pellegrinowho beat Norway’s skiing king in the end Johannes Høsflot Klæbon.

“I left at three in the morning when it was certain that the wife was okay with the child. He said go do your best and then come home,” Pellegrino, who is expecting a family addition in the next few days, said in the FIS winner’s interview.

Pellegrino thought winning in Davos was incredible. He thanked the public, the organization and the volunteers and said that he always felt at home in the Swiss city.

France, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday Lucas Chanavat was third.

Lauri Vuorinen ranked 13th as the best Finnish man. He finished third in his heat, while the top two went on to the next round.

“I think James Clugnet didn’t ski the way he should have skied,” said Vuorinen, referring to the Briton who finished second in his heat on Viaplay.

Mountainous interpreted the rules so that Clugnet cannot cover his line if the Finn is next to him sufficiently.

“It would fit right in there,” he continued, referring to two situations.

Verneri Suhonen was 15th in the final results and skied fourth in the qualifying Niilo Moilanen 16:s.

“From a pretty good position, I got into a bad descent, but I just couldn’t get past on the final straight. It was tight, yes,” Moilanen recounted the quarter-final on Viaplay.

Joni Mäki ranked 25th. Lauri Mannila was 35th and didn’t make it to the heats.

“We passed the first round and got beaten in the second round. I didn’t have enough speed to get to the end,” Mäki recounted his only stage skiing on Viaplay.

Women’s only 39 skiers took part in the competition, which means that according to the new rules, they all received World Cup points.

In the World Cup this season, points are awarded to the 50 best. Previously, the best 30 got points.