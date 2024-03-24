Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski shone in the WC relay – Jasmi Joensuu lifted the Vantaa Skiing Club to bronze

Vuokatti Ski Team skied to the SM relay gold in Äänekoski.

I ski The closing day of the WC in Äänekoski started with the women's 3×5 kilometer relay.

On the anchor section Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu Vilma Nissinen ran away in the long ascent of the Ikaalian Athletes From Hilla Niemela.

In the final meters, Nissinen had a lot of time to admire the SM gold with his teammates.

“At the moment, it's pretty much like the owner of the world, but in the morning it wasn't. While still in the changing area, I was complaining that I didn't know where I had been hit,” Nissinen laughed in an interview with Yle.

“Hilla and I agreed that we would not wait. We set out to keep the pace from the start, and it was a bit of a surprise that he dropped on that climb. I was mentally prepared for the hard work.”

In addition to Nissinen and Kähärä, the champion team of Vuokatti Ski Team was completed by skiing the opening section Katri Lylynperä.

Niemelä was badly behind in the climb, so it guarantees the anchors of the first teams of Vantaa Ski Club and Kainuu Ski Club Jasmi Joensuu and Anne Kyllönen caught him.

However, at the end of the straight, Niemelä revealed his card and the SM silver medal. Joensuu took the bronze medals for Vantaa.

Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu Jasmin Kähärä (left) and Katri Lylynperä (right) met the winning team's anchor Vilma Nissinen at the finish line.

A day the star of Ikaalisten Urheilidiæ was responsible for the hardest performance in the free skied second section Krista Pärmäkoski.

Pärmäkoski quickly caught up to the half-minute gap created in the opening section. He and Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu Jasmin Kähärä ran away from the others by more than half a minute.

“It was difficult to detach anymore. One groove just slips, it has to be skied”, Pärmäkoski stated to Yle.

“I knew that “Jaska” would be a hit. I shouted to him to pull in between, and we tried to get the gap back even more.”