Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski set herself a good foundation for an unprecedented pursuit

Krista Pärmäkoski took the well-known fifth place in Ruka’s ten. Kerttu Niskanen’s sticky performance was disappointing.

Ruka

Krista Pärmäkoski would have liked to have climbed onto the podium right away on the first normal distance of the skiing World Cup season, but as a result, on Saturday, Ruka had the familiar Fifth place in the 10 kilometer (p) competition from many previous years and also from last year.

A new chance for a podium position opens right away on Sunday, when it’s time for the unprecedented 20-kilometer pursuit race for women in freestyle skiing.

Pärmäkoski’s starting position, just five seconds from third place and 18 seconds from the top, provides a good basis for that.

“An interesting situation. After all, three and four are five seconds away. I’ll definitely go after them and if I catch them, the group will catch up,” Pärmäkoski said.

Third Germany for starters To Katharina Hennig free is not as strong a skiing style as traditional. It is replaced by Norway To Anne Kjersti Kalvå skiing habits are equally strong.

“20 kilsa is an interesting journey. Let’s see what speed the bow can hold. Will the two of them try to run away or not. It could very well be that a big group will come from behind, and we will come in a mass attack. Even backwards, the differences are not big”, Pärmäkoski reflected.

Sweden, who achieved their second mc victory in their career, will start at the top Ebba Andersson and Ruka’s top ten winner last year Frida Karlsson.

Pärmäkoski was satisfied with his performance and gave himself the grade “ysi miikan”.

“It would be of course it was nice to stand on that podium, but it was by no means a bad thing to do. The feeling was quite good, so I am quite confident. The difference to the top was quite tolerable. “

Last year his gap to the top was 35 seconds, now it is half of that.

Pärmäkoski recalled that he had only once skied a 20-kilometer race with one type of skiing. The trip itself is familiar from combined competitions.

“It was at the Vaajakoski Championship, when 30 kilometers were shortened to 20.”

Kerttu From the neck was predicted by many parties to be at the very top, and he expected to reach there himself. However, the result was tenth place, 38 seconds away from the top.

“It did not go well. It’s a bit of a mystery how things went so smoothly from start to finish. I would have been satisfied if skiing had felt good and relaxed, but it didn’t.”

In Niskanen’s opinion, the performance was worse than his three previous starts this season.

“This was the worst in terms of fitness and felt the worst. Of course, this is sad because this was the first important race. But there’s nothing you can do and it may be that the days are flying by. We’ll try again tomorrow, but it’s not a situation I’d like to leave,” said Niskanen.

A day one of the most positive Finnish surprises had fallen in Friday’s sprint Katri Lylynperäwhich reached Jasmi to Joensuu (14th) back to 15th.

“This was the kind of investment I believed I would be able to achieve at my best in my twenties,” Lylynperä said.

Previously, Lylynperä’s best ranking in the World Cup’s normal trips was 24th, from Lahti last winter.