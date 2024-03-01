Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski returned to the place where she experienced a terrible loss – “It was a hard place to come back here”

Krista Pärmäkoski has gained a new kind of flow in her life.

Star skier Krista Pärmäkoski, 33, has had a difficult season. The going on the track has not been as promising, and there have been enough challenges outside of it as well.

Pärmäkoski also went to therapy during the season to release his emotions.

“There are good moments, and there have been difficult moments,” says Pärmäkoski on the eve of the Salpausselkä Games.

Iski's big push for difficult moments happened just under a year ago, right around the time of the Salpausselkä Games. At that time, Pärmäkoski's beloved dog Carla died suddenly.

“It was a hard place to come back here, because it happened here less than a year ago. I've had to process that,” says Pärmäkoski in the same Vierumäki hotel where he spent his last moments with his dog.

The skier admits that he himself was surprised at how long processing the loss has taken and how difficult it has been.

“When it happened to me, after that I don't underestimate how hard it can be. Everyone reacts to it in their own way.”

In the World Cup Pärmäkoski has not competed for over a month. The best ranking of the season at the mc level is only 7th place, modest by Pärmäkoski's standards. At the end of January in Goms, Switzerland, he experienced the bottom contact of his entire long career in the 38th place of the standard distance.

Last weekend, Pärmäkoski returned from a break at the Suomen Cup in Kuopio, where he skied to a crushingly overwhelming victory in the free 12 km race.

“Yes, I know those reasons in the background. Which ones have been there”, Pärmäkoski answers when asked about the collapse and the new rise.

Can you open any?

“Not at this point.”

Are they related to spiritual or physical things?

“I won't say more at this point.”

When were you going to tell me?

“At some point.”

Today on the weekend, Pärmäkoski plans to undertake full coverage in Lahti: Friday's pair sprint (p), Saturday's 20 kilometers (p) and Sunday's sprint (v).

After that, the Holmenkollen and Falun competitions that end the World Cup are on the calendar.

“And then there's still the Äänekoski and Rovaniemi championships.”

The continuation or end of Pärmäkoski's career is heavily speculated for the second season in a row. Last season, he stretched his decision well into the spring.

Even now, it's pointless to try to ask the skiing star for more precise guidelines for the future.

“I haven't made any decisions yet. Time will tell, I can't say.”

“Maybe I won't even during the last Games. Let's take it easy.”

Krista Pärmäkoski's season has been difficult.

The previous one After his World Cup competition, Pärmäkoski's life has undergone a significant change. He got himself a puppy.

10-week-old Edvin is also with Pärmäkoski in the Salpausselkä games – also in the interview. In terms of breed, Edvin is the same Novascotian retriever as Pärmäkoski's previous dog.

During the interview, Edvin has time to, among other things, shake his shoelaces and tie himself in a knot with his string. In between, a Norwegian skier leans down to crunch him Lotta Udnes Weng, whose bag of chips was in his hand, Edvin immediately attacks with his broken teeth. The Norwegian's chips spread all over the floor. Everyone laughs.

“Now, all the time outside of training is spent with this. Yes, sometimes it can be a bit of a row, but as a rule it brings energy”, Pärmäkoski laughs.

“I wanted to get the Carla stuff done before I get a new dog.”

The new guy has clearly cheered up Pärmäkoski.

“This brings a bit of a different life. When you get home, there's something else to think about. Especially now that you have to watch this all the time. There isn't much time to worry about anything else.”