Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski rejected a tomato and three other food items – these were the consequences

Ski star Krista Pärmäkoski has followed her new diet for two and a half years. Life has become easier.

Kuusamo

Krista Pärmäkoski made a radical decision in the spring of 2021. The skier had suffered from heartburn for a long time, which made it difficult to practice his profession as well as everyday life. He decided to change his diet to a new faith in one fell swoop.

Cereal and lactose products, red meat and tomato were left out of Pärmäkoski’s plate.

“The beginning was rough, because at the same time a lot of other things were eliminated, such as spices that irritated the esophagus. During the summer, I noticed a change, and the symptoms eased,” he says.

Changing one’s diet is not easy, even for the average tramp. The situation of a top athlete who trains mercilessly is even more difficult. In terms of recovery, it is vital that there is enough food and that the diet is as versatile as possible. You cannot compromise on the intake of proteins, carbohydrates and fats.

Because of this, Pärmäkoski did not go to war calling, but hired him as a nutrition coach Merja Kiviranta-Mölsän. Implementing the special diet was still not easy. You could hunt for substitute products with cats and dogs.

“In Finland, things are really good in this regard, but getting lactose-free food in Central Europe was a big challenge, especially at the beginning. I have since switched to soy products, which fortunately can also be found in Central Europe,” says Pärmäkoski.

Pärmäkoski, 32, still follows a gluten- and lactose-free diet today. Red meat can also remain on the counter. At least he has been able to relax when it comes to tomatoes.

“At first I got rid of tomato sauces and everything. I still don’t eat red or raw tomatoes, but I can eat yellow tomatoes. It’s a little kinder to the esophagus.”

“ After the career, when the amount of training decreases, the pain will probably ease. Of course, heartburn is also affected by fatty food and everything.

The symptoms are still not completely gone, thanks to the skiing training. According to Pärmäkoski, push-ups and running make sure that you always get nauseous from time to time.

In skiing, heartburn is caused by the position of the body, which increases the pressure on the stomach. The up-down movement characteristic of running is not good either.

“It’s a big challenge. After my career, when the amount of training decreases, the trouble will probably ease. Of course, heartburn is also affected by fatty food and everything. If I eat poorly, it sometimes makes the symptoms worse.”

Krista Pärmäkoski's last season started brilliantly, but her energy dropped due to illness before the World Ski Championships.

Pärmäkoski opens its World Cup season on Saturday in the traditional ten-man race. Last weekend’s general practice at Ruka’s Suomen Cup gave indications that the skier’s training season went well.

“ I wanted to get to the cart, what it feels like to ski without fluoride

Kerttu Niskanen lost to the winner Pärmäkoski by almost 19 seconds on Sunday. The journey was the same as on Saturday.

“When I felt good, I trained. When I didn’t feel good, I left the run. It’s been relaxed the whole time. We’ll see what the level is internationally. The feeling in my body has been good all the time”, Pärmäkoski sums up his training season.

Pärmäkoski has skied all three races in the early season without fluoride creams. Due to this, it is not possible to draw very big conclusions from Olos in the second weekend’s results list. Fluoride was found in the urine of many others.

The international skiing federation Fis banned fluoride creams for this season.

“I wanted to get a feel for what skiing feels like with fluoride-free skis. At the same time, the maintenance team also got information through ski tests. That’s how we got experience for this weekend.”