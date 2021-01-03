Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski overcame the mystery of the early days of the Tour de Skin beyond her own expectations and surprised her coach

Krista Pärmäkoski has finished second, third and four times fourth on the skiing Tour de Ski tour at its best.

Now Pärmäkoski has three races behind on the 10th tour of his career, and his coach Matti Haavisto sees realistic opportunities for fifth place in the overall competition.

When the tour moves from Switzerland to Italy, Pärmäkoski will be tenth in the overall competition. This ranking was determined on Sunday by the 10-kilometer chase (v) skied in Val Müstair, Switzerland.

Pärmäkoski improved his position by two and is only 33 seconds away from fourth place. He was the sixth fastest in the leg times.

“Three the tip is in its own caste, but we are quite small with fourth differences ahead, ”Haavisto told HS on Sunday.

The top three are formed by Americans every five seconds Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan as well as Sweden Frida Karlsson.

Diggins decided in favor of a chase win about a mile ahead of the goal after a long ascent. Until then, most of the traction work was contracted by Karlsson.

Pärmäkoski skied all the way in a group of four women, where they realistically struggled at best for ninth place.

Tourille when he left, the condition of Pärmäkoski was a mystery in the aftermath of the illness in November, and it was not possible to prepare a high place for the trails rising to more than 1,700 meters.

Pärmäkoski considered the daily transition from the hotel to a competition venue about a kilometer higher to be a mystery.

“I didn’t expect Krista to be so well placed at this point. How uncertain was the departure when it came directly from sea level. I was surprised that he was able to perform at some very high levels. I am satisfied with these three first race, “Haavisto said.

Pärmäkoski was on the same lines after the race.

“These races went even better than I expected. Now dare to start skiing hard from the start as you get closer to sea level. Such a sudden death should not come so easily, ”Pärmäkoski said in a recording by the Ski Association.

The following the races will be skied on Tuesday and Wednesday at an altitude of about 1,200 meters in Toblach, Italy, whose trails in Pärmäkoski have good Tour memories in the form of three runners-up, among other things.

In Haavisto’s opinion, Pärmäkoski has returned to its own level better than expected.

“I expect Krista to perform even better in Toblach,” Haavisto said.

Johanna Matintalo dropped two places in the chase and is 21st overall. Jasmi Joensuu dropped 12 places to 39th, and Katri Lylynperä remained in 46th place.

Val Müstair, Switzerland:

3/8 stage of the World Cup, Tour de Ski tour:

Women & # 39; s 10 km Pursuit: 1) Jessica Diggins USA 26.54.1, 2) Rosie Brennan USA –5.6, 3) Frida Karlsson Sweden –10.7, 4) Anamarija Lampic Slovenia –57.9 , 5) Julia Stupak Russia –59.4, 6) Linn Svahn Sweden –1.12.9, 7) Tatjana Sorina Russia –1.15.5, 8) Nadine Fähndrich Switzerland –1.28.3, 9) Katharina Hennig Germany –1.28.7 , 10) Krista Pärmäkoski Finland –1.31.4, … other Finns: 21) Johanna Matintalo –3.15.3, 39) Jasmi Joensuu –5.00.5, 46) Katri Lylynperä –5.52.8. 55 women skied to the finish.

The chases were skied in the order of the overall situation of the Tour.

Tour status:

Women: 1) Diggins, 2) Brennan –0.05, 3) Karlsson –0.10, 4) Lampic –0.58, 5) Stupak –0.59, 6) Svahn –1.13, 7) Sorina –1.15, 8) Hennig –1.28, 9) Fähndrich –1.28, 10) Pärmäkoski –1.31, … 21) Matintalo –3.15, 39) Joensuu –5.00, 46) Lylynperä –5.52.

The following competitions: 5.1. Toblach, Italy, women 10 km (s), men 15 km (y).