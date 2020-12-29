Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski no longer think about the burning of skis: “I’m a month late with respect to condition”

The long-standing number one name in Finnish women’s skiing expects the Tour de Skin to be the beginning of a good end service.

Usean during the winter as the number one woman in the Finnish cross-country team Krista Pärmäkoski was in a strange situation a month ago. The illnesses of the late autumn ruined important training weeks, and at the opening of the World Cup in Ruka, the results were really weak.

Since then, Pärmäkoski has focused on training and will leave with confidence to start the Tour de Ski, which starts on Friday.

“A month ago, I was already burning skis, but now the situation is different,” Pärmäkoski said on an interview tape he published on Tuesday.

In Ruka, Pärmäkoski was eliminated in the sprint, was 33rd in his race with ten traditional ones and missed a free chase.

Last year going to the traditional tenth of the ten was really crowded, but in the December exercises, for example, at the Rovaniemi national team camp, the going has tasted good.

“Preparing for the Tour has gone well. I was in Rovaniemi until Christmas and then I went to drive to Southern Finland when there was so much frost for the weekend. I decided to go south and did the last preparatory exercise on the first snow track in Lahti on Sunday. ”

Pärmäkoski has tightened the lead of those who are healthy and describes Tour as coming again.

“I’m a month late in terms of condition. Now that the feeling has been found, I think there will be a good tour and the end of winter. Recovery is clearly better. Body and exercises work. ”

Tour de Ski will start on Friday in Val Müstair, Switzerland, where the women will ski in the opening race after the sprint on Saturday in the ten traditional and on Sunday in the ten free race.

“I’m leaving Tour for a new situation when the early winter hasn’t gone well. The tour will be very challenging for the first three races as they are skied high and we have accommodation downstairs. I have never tried a combo like this. It’s a big mystery how it will work, ”Pärmäkoski said.

Pärmäkoski promises to ski the first three races and then reassesses the situation. If the skiing runs and the body works, he will continue the race as the tour moves to Toblach, Italy and then to the Val di Fiemme.

“After each race, we keep track of what state the body is in. The first three races I ski, and then let’s look at the situation. ”

“Fiemme’s ten-piece is important,” Pärmäkoski points out in one of the later competitions.

Norwegians are not included in the Tour de Sk, so there is room for others at the top of the result strip. In addition to Pärmäkoski, Finnish women Kerttu Niskanen there is a chance of success.

“Norwegians are not seen, so it changes the tip. Winner’s favorite (Therese Johaug) is missing from the line, but all other countries are on the line. It’s a bit flat, but tough competitions will be achieved, ”Pärmäkoski promised.

Pärmäkoski is moderate about its possibilities. Reaching the podium in a single competition would be a button success. After Ruka’s disappointments, the rankings in the top ten are valid.

“I should have good performances on hand to keep me happy. Should get close to your own maximum performance. If there are individual good performances, then the whole Tour is also high. ”