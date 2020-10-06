Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski knows what she would do differently if she were ten years younger

Krista Pärmäkoski hopes that the culmination of her career would hit the Beijing Olympics, regardless of the year they are held.

If World Ski Cup starts at the end of November in Ruka, Kuusamo, according to the current plan, Finland’s number one female skier Krista in Pärmäkoski is then the anniversary of one variety.

On Sunday, November 29, Ruka’s mc weekend program includes a 10 km (v) chase race. That’s when 12 years have passed since Pärmäkoski’s first mc start.

In 2008, Pärmäkoski (then Lähteenmäki) skied at the age of 17 with the first attempt in sprint (p) to 29th place, ie for mc points.

Now For several years, Pärmäkoski has been by far Finland’s best female skier and one of Finland’s most watched athletes.

On the national team, he is also the most experienced and longest skier, including men, with three Olympics and six World Championships behind him. The brightest achievements are four Olympic medals and six World Cup medals.

According to statistics from the International Ski Federation, the World Cup has 236 starts, with 31 in the top three and five in the top three.

The peak season was 2016–2017, when Pärmäkoski placed second in the overall World Cup competition and third in the Normal Travel Cup.

Finland Pärmäkoski seems to have been at the forefront of skiing for a small eternity, but he still turns 30 in December and is at the best age for an endurance athlete.

For about ten years now, Pärmäkoski has held its own media meeting outside the national team activities. On Tuesday, it was his turn in his current hometown of Lahti.

“ “To 20-year-old Krista, I would say enjoy your work and enjoy the joy that has been in the skiing hobby of your youth. Also, don’t take it too seriously. ”

HS challenged Pärmäkoski to a small brainstorming session.

With this experience and knowledge, what would you possibly do differently if you were 20 years old? Or what tips would you give to 20-year-old Krista?

“At least I wouldn’t let quick success confuse life. After all, many say in retrospect that succeeding at a young age is not a good thing. So it certainly happened a little to myself. There was that fatigue after the 2012 season, ”Pärmäkoski said.

To the first Pärmäkoski was able to apply for his experience at the age of 18, and he achieved his first World Championship medals at the age of 20 at the 2011 Games in Holmenkollen, Oslo. So success came quickly, as he put it.

At that time, the sprint message (p) became silver Aino-Kaisa Saarinen as a pair, and in a long post he skied as the anchor of a bronze-winning quartet.

Krista Pärmäkoski met the media during the ski season in Lahti. After the event, he did a restorative run and went home running.­

In the same competition, Pärmäkoski finished fifth with ten (p) and lost only 0.2 seconds to the fourth place finisher. Therese Johaugille.

“I would say to 20-year-old Krista that enjoy your work and enjoy the joy that has been in the skiing hobby of your youth. Also, don’t take it too seriously. ”

A training tip was also easy to find.

“Be more confident in letting your body rest when it’s in its place. I still have to remind myself of that sometimes. ”

Median and with other public appearances, Pärmäkoski is already a routine professional. In the early stages of his national team career, social media was not in the same position as it is today.

“I would say be relaxed yourself and keep the roar in your stomach. One must remember to stand behind his words. Not everything is necessarily worth telling the media. I’ve probably been there pretty good, but I would remind it still, as if reminding me. “

Pärmäkoski estimates that today he can appear in the media more relaxed than sometimes in the early years of his career.

“It’s certainly only natural for a young person to get excited about everything new and wonderful.”

Over the past ten years, Pärmäkoski estimates that he has become more and more professional as an athlete.

“I want to do things a little better. At times, it has been perhaps too professional, so that the relaxation has not been, but now I’ve got it relaxed the back. “

“ “There is definitely room for improvement in Napsu. I hope that I am the best version of myself in 2022 in Beijing or else, if they are the World Championships in 2023, as they were then. Let’s move it in a year. ”

Many people, even athletes, have publicly said out loud that they want to be the best version of themselves.

How close have you come as an athlete to the best version of yourself?

“I’ve gotten pretty close, if thinking olympiatalveakin. I’ve had a pretty good time, “said Pärmäkoski.

He referred to the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, where he won three personal medals, one silver and two bronzes.

But in the same breath, he admitted that there is certainly room for improvement.

“There is definitely room for improvement in Napsu. I hope that I am the best version of myself in 2022 in Beijing or else, if they are the World Championships in 2023, as they were then. Let’s move it in a year, ”Pärmäkoski laughed.

The sentence also reflects the great uncertainty about the future that is currently surging in skiing. Pärmäkoski therefore bears in mind the option that the Beijing Winter Olympics cannot be held on time.

Uranus In any case, the fourth Olympics is currently Pärmäkoski’s great goal, although the first is the turn to be the World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany.

“Beijing now has an idea and full focus, and then let’s look. Even then, I’m not old, but let’s see what the mind desires then. ”

Coach Matti Haavisto said at a media meeting in Lahti on Tuesday that Krista Pärmäkoski has trained more than in previous training sessions at this time in the autumn.­

Own glacier camp missed, the risk of infection of the gondola lift the biggest reason

Monena last fall Krista Pärmäkoski has spent most of October at a high-altitude glacier camp in Val Senales in northern Italy.

The ski country team originally kept camps in Senales on the former model, but when the corona pandemic turned for the worse in late summer, the camp was canceled.

When the decision to cancel came, Pärmäkoski and his coach Matti Haavisto considered for a moment going to Senales for their own camp.

After all, Pärmäkoski had its own in August at a three-week camp in northern Italy, because he still wanted, as in many previous years, to invest in regular high – level training.

According to Haavisto, the decisive reason for rejecting the idea of ​​the Senales camp was related to the gondola lift, which takes about 15 minutes to travel from the hotel to an altitude of 3,000 meters on the glacier.

According to Haavisto, at least in previous years there have been so many crowds in the gondola that in the current view, such a procedure would have a high risk of corona infection.

“We didn’t want to take unnecessary stress. There are immortally young Italian alpine ski schoolchildren there at this time of year, ”Haavisto said.

Last According to the plan made in the spring, Pärmäkoski would have about 950 training hours this season. It is still possible.

“No year before, Krista hasn’t had so much practice behind this time of year. However, the most important thing is to get as many successful exercises as possible, ”Haavisto said.

During this period, Pärmäkoski’s average daily training time has been two hours and 57 minutes, while the corresponding readings in the previous two seasons were 2.45 and 2.34.

With two Last season, Pärmäkoski’s success in the championships and World Cup in the light of the results was not as strong as in 2017 and 2018. Pärmäkoski cites illness as one of the reasons.

Pärmäkoski manager Aki Pajunoja used a percentage decrease to show how small the margins can be.

The normal distance races skied at the intermediate start were taken for comparison. There were 27 of them in total, and five times Pärmäkoski reached the top three.

According to Pajunoja’s calculation, 25 times Pärmäkoski reached less than two percent in third place. If each performance had been improved by 0.5 percent, ten podium places would have accumulated. If the improvement had been one percent, there would have been 15 performances leading to the podium.

For example, one half hour execution rate is 18 seconds.

In the 2019 World Championships, Pärmäkoski was 10 km and 1.4 minutes away from the medal in less than 28 minutes (p). So then it was a matter of per mille.