The Ski Federation announced on Saturday that Krista Pärmäkoski was ill.

Skier Krista Pärmäkoski has fallen ill, and he has to leave the Tour de Ski. The Ski Federation announced the matter on Saturday.

The Tour continues on Saturday with a 15-kilometer traditional cross-country start race and ends on Sunday. Pärmäkoski was in third place in the overall competition.

The news is updated.